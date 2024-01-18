‘Origin’ Is a Showcase of Ava DuVernay’s Masterful Storytelling Abilities

Among filmmakers who make the most compelling stories come to life onscreen, Ava DuVernay is one of the best. Her latest film, Origin, which she campaigned hard to bring to us, follows the story of Isabel Wilkerson (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) as she is researching her book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

In a movie that is completely rooted in Wilkerson’s discoveries in the midst of researching caste systems around the world, DuVernay mixes mediums by having the film split between Wilkerson’s story and stories that are featured in the book that take us into the past. Seeing Wilkerson’s work displayed in this way, highlighting her discoveries while she herself is on this journey, makes for an impactful movie that brings to life the importance of Wilkerson’s work as well as what all these moments mean for our history as it stands today.

Ellis-Taylor, who is no stranger to playing real-life women, brings Isabel to life in such a profound way, listening to people’s stories and feeling their emotions at the same time. Seeing Ellis-Taylor’s reactions to the stories that Wilkerson heard and expanded on in her book makes for such an emotional arc within Origin, tied beautifully together with heartbreaking imagery and a reminder of the racism that is rooted in the origin of this country (and many others around the world).

Wilkerson’s personal relationships also shine. At the time of her working on her book, she lost many people in her life, and getting to explore that pain she was going through at the time of investigating the caste system issue around the world really drives home her determination and brilliance as a writer.

The people who guided Wilkerson

Through the movie, we see people in Wilkerson’s life who inspired her and encouraged her. Her husband Brett Hamilton (Jon Bernthal) and her cousin Marion Wilkerson (Niecy Nash-Betts) both play an integral part in grounding Wilkerson as she explores caste systems. Her love for Brett is so simple and true, and at times he plays the “white savior” but recognizes his place in this world and makes sure that Isabel is okay with him doing so. We also see how Marion’s relationship to Isabel is one that keeps Wilkerson with a level head when she’s deep into research.

Without these relationships, the movie would still be a beautiful exploration of one woman and her journey through the pain that racism and classism causes on the world as a whole, but Brett and Marion shine a light into who Wilkerson is outside of her work, and it grounds the entire movie in a heartbreaking yet loving tone for Isabel.

A mix of stunning visuals, as DuVernay is known to bring to her work, and a film that will leave you a sobbing mess by the end, there is so much in Origin to unpack and discuss after we’ve all been captivated by Wilkerson’s work.

