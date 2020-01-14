Republicans, I Assure You, None of Us Care About Vince Vaughn

Imagine the confusion I felt when I awoke to a chorus of “what are you going to do now, liberals?” on Twitter and discovered that it was somehow connected to … Vince Vaughn. Apparently, the star of Wedding Crashers shook hands with Donald Trump, and that was somehow a “libs just got owned” moment to people who like the president? How? Has the left shown a lot of interest in Vince Vaughn that I just completely blocked out of my memory?

Truly, can someone explain to me why we suddenly need to care? I always watched Swingers for Jon Favreau anyway. The “outrage,” it seems, is imaginary. From what I can see, it’s just random people yelling and saying “What, are they going to take The Break-Up off TV forever now because he was POLITE?” and of course not! They should take it off the air because it’s a bad movie.

It all started with … politeness, I guess.

I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

I think part of the problem of Twitter outrage is that it all stems from one person, then breaks into a mess of people wondering how something even started or why we’re supposed to be mad about it in the first place. Vince Vaughn is a Libertarian. In fact, Vaughn has always been a bit of a mess. He once said that schools should have more guns in them to prevent school shootings.

My point being that literally no one is surprised. No one, not even my dead grandparents. They’re probably in the afterlife like, “Yeah, makes sense.” Or better yet, no one is really upset. It’s this anger that Trump supporters think we have. They think we see someone shake hands with the president and suddenly get our pitchforks ready. Not … the case?

And it was made even CLEARER when I went to look for tweets about the situation and found that most of them were just people either asking where the outrage was, showing they were not surprised, or trying to “own some libs” over our hero … Vince Vaughn?

If you listened to the right (never do this), the lefts two biggest icons are Vince Vaughn and Hunter Biden. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 14, 2020

Hey Trump haters….are your lives so miserable that when you see him talk to Vince Vaughan you bash him? Grow up #getoverithealready is — Tim Hengen (@HengenTim) January 14, 2020

#VinceVaughan and @POTUS are welcome to come eat and have drinks at my place any time!! #YoureInvited https://t.co/kDDKNwsJwa — Basil’s Sports Bar & Grill (@BasilsSportsBar) January 14, 2020

Honest question..can someone produce one real person who’s “outraged” at #VinceVaughan? If you have time…thanks.. — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) January 14, 2020

A lot of liberals just found out Vince Vaughan is a republican. Ruining their hopes and wishes for a Wedding Crashers sequel. — Lance Corporal Schofield (@AC_or_Windows) January 14, 2020

Cue the Left boycotting Vince Vaughan movies because he had a civil conversation with President Trump https://t.co/T7BJTRAuvF — Dustin Donley (@LegacyClothier) January 14, 2020

everyone I know in super-progressive Brooklyn is so upset by what happened with Vince Vaughn at the college football game (right?) that they can’t or won’t speak about it. it’s eerie. everyone is in such shock it’s like they deleted even the most basic awareness of it. — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) January 14, 2020

Anyone who now hates Vince Vaughan for shaking hands with the President of our country is like the driver of this car.. selfish with an extreme lack of self awareness. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ftG570GbBJ — Jeremy (@JeremyRTR) January 14, 2020

Ppl having a meltdown because Vince Vaughan shook Donald Trumps hand 😂😂😂 grow up you absolute moorons! He may or may not agree with Trump’s politics but either way hes being polite and respectful perhaps you should try it sometime instead of having a hissy fit over everything — lee harwood (@lharwood) January 14, 2020

Congratulations liberals, you’ve caught an American actor respectfully shaking hands with the president of the United States. Good for you Vince Vaughan, your fan base has just grown exponentially. https://t.co/EzQtrujjNb — Mike (@MichaelAaron91) January 14, 2020

Here is Vince Vaughan having a conversation with the President and now he is being persecuted for it! Speaking civilly to someone whose politics or philosophy you may disagree with shows maturity, not idiocy! Something that portion of our ill minded society just can’t grasp. https://t.co/qujnVLyklw — Richard Mather (@richemath) January 14, 2020

So at the end of the day … does anyone really care, or do Trump fans think that we’re all crying over Vince Vaughn? Because … we’re truly perfectly fine. I’ll still watch whatever movies I like and go about my day.

(image: 20th Century Fox)

