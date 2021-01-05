No, Michael Keaton Isn’t Taking Over as Batman in the DCEU

The DC fandom was atwitter this weekend when news broke that Ben Affleck would no longer be playing Batman in the DCEU. But fans were even more shocked to learn that O.G. Batman Michael Keaton would be donning the cowl for future films. Keaton was previously confirmed to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming standalone Flash film, The Flash, which focuses on the Flashpoint storyline from the comics.

But those looking forward to a DCEU led by Keaton will have to slow their roll. It turns out that Tim Burton’s Batman will NOT be playing the role beyond The Flash. The correction comes from Brooks Barnes, the New York Times journalist who wrote the initial interview with DC Films president Walter Hamada. Barnes had previously responded to a tweet about Keaton’s future in DC with the following:

Fans were quick to envision a big screen adaptation of Batman Beyond with Keaton which, to be honest, would be awesome. While we’ve seen Batman’s origins and rise to power in several films, audiences have yet to see a more mature, aging Bruce Wayne grappling with his mortality and legacy. In fact, we’ve rarely seen superheroes over 50 in comic book films from any studio, thanks to the physical demands of action-heavy films and good old fashioned Hollywood ageism.

But Barnes later clarified his tweet and the ensuing internet nerd riot, tweeting “Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness. I was referring to the *one film* that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond “The Flash,” I would have obviously put it in my article.”

It’s easy to see how people got confused. The interview discusses Hamada’s vision for the DCEU, which will delve into multiverses, allowing for multiple Batman films and series at the same time without worrying about continuity. It’s a smart move for the company, which is currently looking to expand DC content both in theaters and via their streaming service HBO Max. By not locking themselves into a singular cinematic universe (like the MCU) they open up avenues for standalone, creator-driven stories.

I mean, I don’t know that MOAR BATMAN CONTENT is the solution to DC’s creative stagnancy. They have such a deep bench of heroes we’ve yet to see onscreen. But of course, as long as people continue to fork over their money to see Bruce Wayne’s parents murdered in slow motion, then that’s what audiences will get.

Still, perhaps this online outcry may sway some minds over at DC Films. Clearly fans want to see more of Keaton in his most iconic role. Come on 2021, give us something good.

