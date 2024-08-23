‘No Gain No Love’ release date, confirmed

K-drama queen Shin Min Ah is back with a new K-drama, No Gain No Love!

Shin Min Ah is a highly respected actress in the K-drama industry. Since her acting debut in 2000, Shin Min Ah has starred in several top Korean series, such as My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and Our Blues. Now, she is returning with her first project this year with the series No Gain No Love.

Want to know when the first season will air? Let’s discuss it!

When will No Gain No Love air?

No Gain No Love is scheduled to premiere on August 26, 2024, on tvN. New episodes for the show will air every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 KST (Korean Standard Time). The show will stream on TVING in South Korea and Amazon Prime internationally.

No Gain No Love was written by Kim Hye Young and directed by Kin Jung Sik. The show was planned by CJ ENM Studios and produced by Bon Factory.

What is No Gain No Love about?

No Gain No Love revolves around Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah), a woman who hates losing money no matter the situation. When she discovers she is at risk of missing out on a promotion at her workplace, she plans a fake marriage to prevent any loss.

Son Hae Young decides to spontaneously propose to Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae), a night-shirt part-timer at a convenience store with a strong sense of justice and righteousness. Though he does not think he and Son Hae Young are compatible, he accepts to be her fake groom so as not to cause any harm, opting to see it as another part-time job.

Will Son Hae Young’s plan work? And will their relationship bloom from a fake one to a real one? You’ll have to watch the series to find out.

