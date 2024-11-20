60 Minutes laid out the obvious about Donald Trump’s cabinet appointees. Despite the commentary from the news outlet, Trump supporters remain jaded.

The anchor, Scott Pelley, said, “Some nominees have no compelling qualifications other than loyalty to Trump.” Pelley scrutinized the nominations of Pete Hegseth, Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in key areas that they seem ill-suited to lead. Hegseth was a news anchor for Fox News, but he will now be Secretary of Defense.

Although he had experience in combat, he had no prior political experience. Gaetz, who will serve as Attorney General, was under investigation for alleged drug use and sexual misconduct. Gabbard, who will be the director of national intelligence, sought pardon for Edward Snowden, who was indicted for espionage. RFK Jr. is poised to be the new Health Secretary, despite his skepticism over vaccinations.

People don’t like partisan facts

Oh my goodness. What an opening on 60 Minutes re Trump’s cabinet. This is how it’s done. Watch and share this. pic.twitter.com/uPncYknIDo — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 18, 2024

Although these are facts, Trump supporters remain cynical of 60 Minutes. Many believe that 60 Minutes is merely a ‘propaganda machine’ instead of just taking these facts at face value. This reaction shouldn’t be a surprise, especially when Trump has repeatedly discredited CBS during his 2024 presidential campaign. He accused 60 Minutes of editing the interview of his rival, Kamala Harris, of ‘deceitful editing.’ 60 Minutes denied the allegation and welcomed Trump and continued to extend their invitation for an interview.

Meanwhile, Fox News would have personalities that praise Donald Trump’s appointments. Monica Crowley, a former Fox News contributor, likened Trump’s upcoming cabinet to the one the Founding Fathers had. She said on Newsmax, “This really is a dream team. We have not seen this kind of talent pool since the Founding Fathers.” Trump and his new cabinet will definitely change America—whether for better or worse remains to be seen by Americans.

