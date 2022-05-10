Surprise, It’s Time for Our First Nintendo Indie World Showcase of 2022!

Nintendo has just announced that they will be hosting a presentation for Indie World tomorrow morning, in case you didn’t already have plans or needed an excuse to reschedule that thing you didn’t want to do.

What is Nintendo Indie World?

Indie World has quickly become one of my favorite things to check out in regard to video games. It’s a chance to see what indie video game developers have been working on and usually end up revealing something I get really excited about. According to IGN, the last showcase was back in December 2021 and featured games like Sea of Stars, River City Girls 2, and AfterLove EP – just to name a few. While we don’t know what games will be in this upcoming presentation, we’ll likely see updates for games that were shown in 2021 that haven’t been released yet along with new titles.

How to watch the presentation

Tune in May 11 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch!



Watch it live here tomorrow: https://t.co/3IQxF5qrWD pic.twitter.com/BshcFlwlst — Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) May 10, 2022

The presentation will begin on Wednesday, May 11, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and will be “roughly 20-minutes.” The link to the livestream is right over here. If you can’t watch it, the Indie World Twitter account will most likely be posting updates with each announcement.

What games are you hoping to see during the presentation? I personally hope we get more information about Bomb Rush Cyberfunk and when it’ll be released.

