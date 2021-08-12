Here’s Every Video Game That Was Featured in Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase Because Our Switches Deserve It

Yesterday was a good day for Nintendo Switch owners as Nintendo held its Indie World Showcase. Thirteen games were shown during the presentation (and a handful of titles during a quick game montage), some that are available now, and others coming out later this year and next year.

Below are all of the games that were showcased along with trailers and release dates, proving once again that I am caught in an endless loop of fantastic indie games and trying to figure out when in the world I’ll have time to play them all.

AVAILABLE NOW

Axiom Verge 2

Developer: Thomas Happ Games LLC

Description: In this prequel to the original Axiom Verge, a new hero fights for her life, empowered by the same microscopic machines that gradually consume her humanity. With two interconnected worlds to explore and fight through, it’s time to discover the origins of the Axiom Verge universe.

Fangirl Description: I haven’t played the original, but this screams “retro platformer that’ll kick your ass.”

Boyfriend Dungeon

Developer: Kitfox Games

Description: In this heartfelt dungeon-crawling dating sim, use the in-game cash you earn from fighting monsters to woo your weapons on romantic outings. Multiple combat styles just mean more cuties to forge relationships with!

Fangirl Description: I am looking at my swords respectfully.

Necrobarista: Final Pour

Developer: Route 59/Coconut Island Games

Description: In a story about coffee and death, this anime-style visual novel follows a dynamic cast of characters as they navigate a fantasy Melbourne’s coffee culture, the questionable ethics of necromancy, and the process of letting go. This expanded Director’s Cut of the original game features new story content and remastered visuals. There’s even a new Studio mode where players can create their own dialogue and stories.

Fangirl Description: The title is all it took to get me on board. Necrobarista? Yeah, I’m in.

ISLANDERS: Console Edition

Developer: GrizzlyGames/Coatsink

Description: This relaxing, procedurally generated strategy game sees you developing an island by placing buildings from your inventory. Score enough points and you’ll get more buildings with which to keep growing your island settlement. Then, when you can’t build any further, just start from scratch and do it all again on a different island. With its minimalist approach, intuitive mechanics and almost infinite colorful islands to build on, ISLANDERS lets you create the city of your dreams over and over in no time at all.

Fangirl Description: This looks like something I’d start playing in the morning, then I’d blink and it’d be time for bed, my whole day gone.

Garden Story

Developer: Picogram/Rose City Games

Description: Become the Guardian of the Grove and explore a vibrant island to inspire its inhabitants, fend off the invasive Rot and rebuild your home. Take on requests from villagers, solve puzzles and do everything you can to help restore the community!

Fangirl Description: I AM THE BRAVEST GRAPE!

AVAILABLE LATER IN 2021

Eastward

Developer: Pixpil/Chucklefish

Description: Discover a beautifully detailed post-apocalyptic world in Eastward, an action-adventure RPG with puzzle-solving and dungeon elements. In a near-future society on the brink of collapse, a hardworking miner called John discovers a young girl named Sam in a secret underground facility. This unlikely pair will embark on an emotional journey to discover the truth, traveling across a wonderfully weird world and exploring bustling towns, curious campsites, and shady forests.

Fangirl Description: The music alone has sold me on this, but I also adore the aesthetics of the setting, though I think this is gonna be an RPG that tugs at my poor lil’ heart.

Release Date: This will be a timed console exclusive for the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 16th.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Developer: Monstars Inc., Resonair and Stage Games/Enhance

Description: This version of the acclaimed Tetris Effect features the single-player Journey mode, but also the competitive Zone Battle mode (available locally or online) and the cooperative Connected mode. It also includes cross-platform multiplayer, so it’s easier to find people to play with – or against.

Fangirl Description: I love Tetris Effect so much, it’s one of my favorite PSVR games to date (along with Beat Saber) I’m curious to see how it plays on the Switch, especially since I’d be able to take this version of the game with me.

Release Date: October 8th.

TOEM

Developer: Something We Made

Description: A laid-back, hand-drawn adventure game in which you set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the eponymous TOEM. Talking to quirky characters and solving their problems by snapping neat photos, you can make your way through a variety of different, relaxing regions inspired by the Scandinavian countryside.

Fangirl Description: Oh. My. God. The. ART! I’m so glad this is a photo adventure so I can take pictures of everything!

Release Date: Fall 2021

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon

Developer: Vine/Yacht Club Games

Description: With Puzzle Knight as your guide, fight foes, recover relics and battle bosses both new and familiar in this action-packed puzzle-adventure mashup. Group together enemies to unleash massive chain attacks, and grab keys, potions, and treasure as you try to escape the mysterious Pocket Dungeon. Over 10 heroes will be available, each with their own special power and play style. You can even take on a friend head-to-head in local multiplayer mode (an exclusive feature for Nintendo Switch) and the Shovel Knight series amiibo can be used to call on a familiar fairy friend.

Fangirl Description: Shovel Knight + puzzle games = MY TWO LOVES COMBINED!!!

Release Date: Winter 2021

Loop Hero

Developer: Four Quarters/Devolver Digital:

Description: Instead of playing as the hero in this innovative card-based RPG, you must craft the world that the hero travels through. Using an expanding deck of mystical cards, place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop that the hero explores. Powerful loot can be recovered and equipped for each class of hero, and the more loops you complete, the more your options expand, with new cards, hero classes, and guardian bosses being unlocked along the way.

Fangirl Description: I am not the best strategist/world builder out there so I feel like I’ll be watching a LOT of Let’s Plays and looking at guides for this one. Still, the premise is pretty dope and makes me want to give it a go.

Release Date: Winter 2021

AVAILABLE IN 2022

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Developer: Team Reptile

Description: In this graffiti-action-adventure, grind, paint, and combo your way up to become an All-City King, one of the best graffiti artists in a sprawling metropolis. Expand your crew with additional playable characters and make use of the intuitive trick system to get around town. All of this is backed by beats from genre-breaking artists, including Hideki Naganuma.

Fangirl Description: YES PLEASE GIVE ME THESE JET SET RADIO VIBES!

Release Date: This will be a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Metal Slug Tactics

Developer: Leikir Studio/Dotemu

Description: A fresh take on Metal Slug that moves the classic action franchise into a new dimension, Metal Slug Tactics retains fan-favorite elements such as the detailed pixel art and explosive action but adds tactical combat mechanics and roguelike elements to the mix. Control familiar Metal Slug heroes such as Marco, Tarma, Fio, and Eri in fast-paced, dynamic battles. As a tactical game, positioning is key – placing your troops correctly on the battlefield can activate the Sync skill, where multiple heroes deal extra damage to the enemy.

Fangirl Description: I have somehow missed out on the entirety of Metal Slug. This would probably be a good time to start, huh?

Release Date: 2022

FAR: Changing Tides

Developer: Okomotive/Frontier Foundry

Description: Set sail for a new journey in this atmospheric vehicle adventure set in the post-apocalyptic universe first introduced in FAR: Lone Sails. Captain your own seafaring vessel and explore a vast flooded landscape, tackle mighty storms and overcome conundrums while embarking on a voyage to find a new home. It’s an emotional, meditative journey that doesn’t require prior knowledge of the FAR series.

Fangirl Description: How to become emotionally invested in a game trailer in under a minute, this looks like something I’d play (and get stressed out about) for hours.

Release Date: Early 2022.

EVERYTHING IN THE QUICK MONTAGE

Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition from Monomi Park, available now.

Curious Expedition 2 from Maschinen-Mensch/Thunderful Publishing, also available now.

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator from Broken Arm Games, coming in Winter 2021.

Gang Beasts from Boneloaf, also coming in Winter 2021.

ASTRONEER from System Era Softworks, coming January 2022.

LumbearJack from Finalboss Games/Armor Games, coming in 2022.

–

Which of these indie games are you excited for, which soundtrack are you already trying to look for, and more importantly, which of your weapons are you gonna try and date?

(Image: Team Reptile)

