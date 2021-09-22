Are you used to gaming companies announcing things months ahead of time? Especially if it’s a presentation dedicated to showing off what they have planned for winter? Me too, bestie, but Nintendo has decided to casually announce a Direct.

For tomorrow.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

Oh.

Um … cool?!

Oh my god they just never give us any fucking warning on these hahahah https://t.co/VNi41tVjUp — jess a. m. ☕ (@jam_etc) September 22, 2021

Quick recap, but we already know that we’re getting Metroid Dread (October 8th), Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (November 19th), and Pokémon Legends: Arceus (January 28th), which are pretty good titles to have for the winter.

That being said, I’m not sure if they could fill up an entire Direct, nor am I sure if they’re worth a sudden announcement of a 40-minute Direct.

So … what is Nintendo gonna show off?

This winter, you say? Well, can’t believe Nintendo is releasing BotW 2, a new 3D Mario, a new 2D Donkey Kong, Metroid Prime 4, Pikmin 4, and Mario Kart 9 so soon!!!!! https://t.co/Nl0C040MfB — Jonathon Dornbush (@jmdornbush) September 22, 2021

everyone manifest more zelda 35th anniversary content revealed on the nintendo direct with me pic.twitter.com/151Xrg06Us — ▴ sita playing mm❕ (@twilisita) September 22, 2021

This is a clear sign that Splatoon 3 is happening tomorrow in the Nintendo direct pic.twitter.com/1VF25BFHfn — Pufuu (@PufuuLive) September 22, 2021

And what are they, um … not announcing?

actwit: *hoping to hear new acnh news at tomorrow’s nintendo direct* literally nintendo: pic.twitter.com/hyw6pHzD5Z — breanna. (@brecrossings) September 22, 2021

NINTENDO DIRECT TOMORROW, BAYONETTA FANS ARE YOU READY? pic.twitter.com/UM4I2NW4ng — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) September 22, 2021

Of course, there is the required “prayer circle for (insert character) in Smash” take, too.

Spoiler: Sora is trending. Sora always trends when it’s Nintendo Direct time.

Barley an hour after the Nintendo Direct announcement and Sora is trending already Nintendo please you know what we want we’ve been asking for years this is all I ask for pic.twitter.com/wv62ItMMcM — PotatoJoeLikesPugs ⁶ (@KeyBlade402) September 22, 2021

Are you there God? It’s me, the boy Cameron If you exist please, for one last time, I beg of you, add Sora to Smash. Regardless of the outcome, there is one thing I’m certain. @johntdrake has loved watching me suffer. https://t.co/1iTOeYg9vg — Cameron Hawkins ✌ (@CamFinalMix) September 22, 2021

the 40 minute nintendo direct is actually just a 3 minute reveal trailer for sora coming to super smash bros and then 37 minutes dedicated to room for applause — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) September 22, 2021

Honestly? I do think there will be some kind of Smash character announcement, but I’m not even gonna try and guess who it is. After you see Tekken’s Kazuya try and throw Kirby off of a cliff, you realize that this is Masahiro Sakurai’s world and we are mere vessels being blessed with the opportunity to live in it.

Besides Smash, I’m fairly certain we’ll get more Metroid Dread and Pokémon news, then after that? Probably some indie games to remind us of what’s coming from the Indie World Showcase they had back in August and, maybe, some indie title news worthy of this sudden Direct.

Silksong fans looking at the games announced during the Nintendo Direct tomorrow pic.twitter.com/RWNgkkHXag — ZeroInternal (@ZeroInternal) September 22, 2021

I do think there will be an announcement of a big release, but I don’t wanna get my hopes up of it being something we don’t already know about. Breath of the Wild 2: Electric Boogaloo is, supposedly, coming in 2022, so there’s a chance we’ll get more news (and maybe an actual title?).

Beyond that? It’s anyone’s guess!

According to Kotaku, “There’s some chatter that Nintendo might add Game Boy games to the Switch Online library, whispers supported by reports in both Eurogamer and Nintendo Life, alongside episodes from the Nate the Hate podcast. More concretely, a recent FFC application has spurred speculation that Nintendo might even introduce N64 games to the Switch Online library.”

Ten of my dream announcements would be:

Hollow Knight: Silksong A new 3D Mario Fine, a new 2D Mario too Actual info on Metroid Prime 4 Mario Kart (whatever number we’re on but make it like Double Dash please and thank you) More Animal Crossing content (like, a LOT more) 2D Donkey Kong N64 games on the Switch Super Mario RPG remake (my biggest pipe dream) … Sora in Smash, purely for the fanart of him and Kirby (also so Kirby can use a keyblade)

What are you hoping to see announced at tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct?

