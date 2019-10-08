Things We Saw Today: Nickelback Got a 569% Surge In Song Downloads After Trump Clapback
Nickelback continues to be winning. According to Billboard (citing data from Nielsen music), after Trump tweeted a doctored clip of Nickelback’s “Photograph” music video, which was taken down Thursday on a copyright claim, downloads for the track surged 569%. HuffPo breaks down that “on-demand streams of ‘Photograph’ on platforms, like YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify, jumped 38% to hit 772,000 streams, according to Nielsen Music. While digital downloads also spiked 569% over the same two-day period, the total for the week still only amounted to about 1,000 song downloads.”
Not gonna lie, after writing my own post, I did re-listen to some of Nickelback’s “classics” because it felt a little bit more cool than it usually does. Glad to see that pulling their song from Trump’s propaganda just made them more popular. Early-2000s me is having a blast.
(via HuffPo, image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
- Convicted pedophile Gary Glitter may be earning royalties for Joker music moment. Great. Cool. Cool. (via IndieWire)
- Disney Channel has optioned the rights to Dear Sweet Pea from NYT bestselling author Julie Murphy, who was behind Dumplin’. Considering how much we loved the latter, looking forward to seeing how it goes. (via Deadline)
-
The scene at the Supreme Court. #RiseUpOct8 pic.twitter.com/uEdpHA51mq
— GLAAD (@glaad) October 8, 2019
- Robert Downey Jr. will not be campaigning for an Oscar for Endgame despite the fan support around it. (via IndieWire)
- Alex Trebek revealed in a recent interview that, due to the side effects of a second round of chemotherapy, he might be leaving Jeopardy. (via Vulture)
- Vince Gilligan finally confirmed the fate of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White. He is … (via New York Post)
-
Notre Dame’s @MuffetMcGraw Is Unapologetically Revolutionizing Sports for Women (Column by @AmbaJagnarine & @ktrain_11)https://t.co/qgDRKEE0IR
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 3, 2019
