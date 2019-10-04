Nickelback Decided a Hero Can Save Us From Donald Trump—Or at Least His Memes

Alright, since I’m very comfortable not being cool, I’ll just say it: I enjoy Nickelback songs. I get it, I get it, they are that bad, but first of all, Creed is worse, and Nickelback legitimately does have some bangers in its discography. So, when Nickelback got referenced in a Trump tweet I sighed, because yes, their music isn’t great, but they don’t deserve that—which is what made the follow up so great.

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

The band filed a copyright claim, and got the video taken down! The edited clip was from the music video for Nickleback’s 2005 song “Photograph,” and it targeted former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, with more nonsense Ukraine conspiracy theories. A Twitter spokesperson told CNN Thursday the company responds to copyright complaints sent to them by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives, which means that Nickelback themselves had to come out of their Canadian chambers to handle this situation, because they can handle a lot, but this was unacceptable.

I never thought I’d say this… but… I think I like Nickelback now. Haha! #FuckTrump https://t.co/MmshZpzTOM — Lex 🧢 (@majesticalexis) October 4, 2019

Nickelback said “fuck you AND your tweet” pic.twitter.com/bUNPf5FwDy — Faux Rae. {Not @DanielleMoinet} (@RadiantSolstice) October 3, 2019

I’ve very proud of Avril Lavigne’s ex-husband, and he joins one of the many musicians who would rather not be part of the Trump propaganda machine. Well, at least he has Kid Rick, Ted Nugent, and sometimes Kanye, depending on what he’s doing in that moment in time. So, thank you Nickelback for reminding us of who you really are.

Plus, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic publicly stated that he liked Nickelback and defended them against Fox News. He tweeted, “Who is this jerk? Nickelback is a is power pop rock band & I love them!”

Who is this jerk? Nickelback is a is power pop rock band & I love them!!!! They are Canadian BTW. The USA can work well because of the uneasy marriage between socialism and capitalism here. There is push and pull—so be weary of those on the fringe advocating one way or another. https://t.co/lG1WAMiFyW — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) October 3, 2019

Nickelback … you won, you were the hero that saved us with memes. Congratulations, and I always liked some of your music.

(via CNN, image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

