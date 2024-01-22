Gordon Ramsay Brings the Heat in ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 3

Gordon Ramsay is back and bringing even more chaos to our screens with a third season of Next Level Chef, the show that takes cooking up—and down—a notch.

Next Level Chef is the latest cooking competition from Ramsay, who has created a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, placing contestants in three kitchens stacked one on top of the other. The ground-level kitchen features the kind of equipment you might find in a university dorm kitchen; the middle kitchen has standard commercial equipment; and the top kitchen has all the bells and whistles you could hope for as a chef. Ingredients are then lowered through all three kitchens, starting at the top, with the basement chefs fighting over the scraps.

Ramsay’s philosophy here comes down to the idea that the true test of a great chef is not what they can prepare with the best ingredients and tools available, but what magic they can perform with the worst.

Chaos is set to unfold if the above trailer is anything to go by. With chefs literally falling over one another to get to the top, the knives will be coming out as they compete to win $250,000 and a one-year mentorship under Ramsay, as well as co-hosts and chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

Who will compete?

The contestants come from all areas of the cooking scene, with Ramsay and his team scouring for the best talent whether that be top chefs, social media foodies, food truck chefs, or even amateur home cooks. This time around there will be an audition before they are drafted to join Ramsay, Blais, or Arrington’s team. Not all will make it though, meaning that for many their journey will abruptly end before it even begins.

The hosts will then mentor the cooks in their team in hopes that they can narrow it down to find the “one” great chef.

Seasons 3 and 4 were greenlit by Fox, with Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment, saying:

“Serving up two more orders of Next Level Chef was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut. Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”

When can we watch season 3?

The season 3 premiere will air on January 28, straight after the NFC Championship football game. This could work very well for the series when it comes to ratings, as a similar tactic was utilized when Fox launched the second season directly after the Super Bowl. This prime-time spot pulled in 15.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched cooking series telecast in television history.

To watch the show head to Fox or you can catch it a day later on Hulu.

