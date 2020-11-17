If You Like Anguished Superheroes, You’ll Love Zack Snyder’s New Justice League Trailer

Three years ago today, Justice League hit theaters to poor reviews and middling box office (if you consider making over $600 million middling). The issues with the film were largely credited to the tonal dissonance of its two directors, as Joss Whedon took the reins after Zack Snyder bowed out due to a family tragedy. And for the past three years, fans have been clamoring for Snyder’s original vision to finally see the light of day. That vision is coming in the form of a Justice League four hour miniseries on HBO Max sometime next year.

Today, Snyder dropped a new black and white teaser for Justice League, along with a teaser breakdown on VERO.

Snyder premiered the first trailer at DC Fandome in August, but ran into copyright issues over the usage of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” and the trailer was taken down. Those issues were resolved, however, and the song is back in the new black and white trailer, along with some additional shots.

There are plenty of Easter eggs to be found in the teaser, which Snyder described as “a lot of cryptic messages.” We get a better look at Uxas (young Darkseid), as well as the fire pits of Apokolips. We see Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) come across the Arrow of Artemis. The character has appeared in several comics and animated films for DC, and is played by Ann Wolfe in the live action Wonder Woman. It’s unclear whether or not that arrow will lead Diana back to Themyscira.

But what stands out the most from this trailer is the pain and anguish felt by all the supes. We see a sad Cyborg, isolated in his apartment, watching kids in the street play ball. He then has to watch his dad Silas get vaporized. We also see Martha Kent (Diane Lane) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) sharing their grief over Clark’s death. We see the league members sadly watching a hologram of Superman in flight. We see sad meme all-star Ben Affleck frown his way throughout the trailer before stoically saying “I don’t care how many demons he’s fought in how many hells, he’s never fought us. Not us united.”

We also get to see Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) save Iris West (Kiersey Clemons) using the Speed Force, which is so strong it vaporizes his shoes. Will Barry Allen remain the sole source of humor in this miniseries? We shall see.

These solemn shots, combined with the black and white and Leonard Cohen, offer a grim look at what Justice League has in store for our heroes. The subtitle for the film should be “superheroes have feelings too GODDAMN IT.” It’s all very serious, very slo-mo, and very Zack Snyder.

What did you think of the black and white trailer? Should the series be black and white or in color? How many more times will Snyder use “Hallelujah” in a superhero film? Honestly, his Cohen privileges should be revoked after that painfully unsexy sex scene between Malin Akerman and Patrick Wilson in Watchmen.

(featured image: HBO Max)

