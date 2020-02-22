comScore

The New York Toy Fair Is Here to Melt Our Hearts and Empty Our Wallets

BRB going bankrupt to fund our baby Yoda addiction.

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 22nd, 2020, 12:08 pm
(Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Disney)

For collectors, toy lovers, and kids of all ages, Christmas has nothing on the New York Toy Fair. The 117 year old annual event showcases the latest in toys, action figures, and collectibles at the Javits Center in New York City, where the toy industry, retailers, importers, and distributors meet to explore the very best of what the toy industry has to offer.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, toys and merchandise from The Mandalorian dominated the offerings, with several options available to feed our collective baby Yoda addiction, including Hasbro’s animatronic toy which features 25 sound and motion combinations and will retail for $60.

But that is just the tip of the baby Yoda iceberg, with several companies offering up their own versions of The Child:

In addition to The Mandalorian merch, our favorite toy companies debuted their latest wares. Funko revealed several new figure lines, including Marvel Zombies, Amazon’s The Boys, several Paka Paka lines, Pop! Albums, Magnum P.I., and holy crap is that a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion set?!

Also, we’re going to need this USWNT team ASAP:

NECA Toys is also coming in hot with toy lines for nostalgic faves, including Gremlins, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Alien, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

And these selections barely scratch the surface of what’s on offer at the New York Toy Fair. What are some of your favorite new toys? What were you hoping to see this year? And what’s already got your paycheck burning a hole in your pocket? Let us know!

Chelsea Steiner

