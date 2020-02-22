The New York Toy Fair Is Here to Melt Our Hearts and Empty Our Wallets

For collectors, toy lovers, and kids of all ages, Christmas has nothing on the New York Toy Fair. The 117 year old annual event showcases the latest in toys, action figures, and collectibles at the Javits Center in New York City, where the toy industry, retailers, importers, and distributors meet to explore the very best of what the toy industry has to offer.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, toys and merchandise from The Mandalorian dominated the offerings, with several options available to feed our collective baby Yoda addiction, including Hasbro’s animatronic toy which features 25 sound and motion combinations and will retail for $60.

But that is just the tip of the baby Yoda iceberg, with several companies offering up their own versions of The Child:

Baby #yoda chia pet is the plant I didn’t know I needed #ToyFair2020 pic.twitter.com/YtxTKAVwPL — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 22, 2020

In addition to The Mandalorian merch, our favorite toy companies debuted their latest wares. Funko revealed several new figure lines, including Marvel Zombies, Amazon’s The Boys, several Paka Paka lines, Pop! Albums, Magnum P.I., and holy crap is that a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion set?!

I'm proud to announce @TheBoysTV Pop! series as part of our Toy Fair New York 2020 reveals! #FunkoTFNY https://t.co/XoDoXCesLr pic.twitter.com/eIdZo3RN4g — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) February 21, 2020

Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Pop! Albums

Funko is proud to introduce Pop! Albums, which is launching with one of the most iconic rappers of all time – The Notorious B.I.G. https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a#FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop #PopAlbums pic.twitter.com/dZ1851hgEd — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 22, 2020

Also, we’re going to need this USWNT team ASAP:

NECA Toys is also coming in hot with toy lines for nostalgic faves, including Gremlins, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Alien, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

So much great stuff at #ToyFair2020 try to pick a favorite. 😉 pic.twitter.com/1w0eRlWsdO — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) February 22, 2020

Toy Fair Day 1 about to begin. Need to start things off with a well balanced breakfast. Eggs anyone?#ToyFair2020 pic.twitter.com/gRjjOoa8Mm — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) February 22, 2020

@NECA_TOYS Thank you soooo much for this!!!!!! I can die today and be happy knowing these exist!@necatoys wins #ToyFair2020 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/mDSuY2s50b — Mr. J (@jhellboyer) February 22, 2020

Toy Fair ’20: NECA Back to the Future, DC Props, Gremlins, Aliens, Predator https://t.co/KZsYV391Wh pic.twitter.com/BUsMdkPPA5 — The Fwoosh (@TheFwoosh) February 22, 2020

And these selections barely scratch the surface of what’s on offer at the New York Toy Fair. What are some of your favorite new toys? What were you hoping to see this year? And what’s already got your paycheck burning a hole in your pocket? Let us know!

