New Twin Flames Docuseries Goes Deep Into the Group Promoting Toxic Behavior in the Name of Spiritual Love

Amazon Prime is back with another docuseries showing hidden cults in America. If you watched Shiny Happy People, you know exactly what I’m talking about. Unlike that series which focuses on religious indoctrination, Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe shows how people become drawn in through online dating sites. The term “twin flame” has become very popular over the last few years, a term Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly use to describe themselves. It’s like a soulmate but even more intense, like you are two parts of one soul.

Running with this idea, Jeff and Shaleia Divine founded “Twin Flames Universe.” They guaranteed they had the knowledge to bring you your twin flame. If you paid them enough money, they would coach you via online courses on how to get—and keep—your “perfect lover.” The couple’s program included classes, one-on-one time with them, and access to the Facebook community. They wanted to make a place where people could learn how to be their best selves and, in turn, find their deepest love. What could possibly go wrong?

A breeding ground for toxicity

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe is filled with testimonies from former members and their families about what Jeff and Shaleia taught them. Even more so, since the school is online, there are plenty of video clips to show what goes on behind the scenes. At first, members claim, they thought they had found a perfect place with like-minded individuals. Some say that the classes really helped them at first to accept themselves. As time went on, however, the toxicity became evident.

Several times in the documentary, it is made clear that Jeff and Shaleia Divine have no credentials or experience in couples counseling. Like influencers, they don’t need any kind of license to hold online classes where people take advice from them. Instead of any kind of training, the couple relies on vibes, purported messages from God, and their own relationship for guidance. They pull from various religions to create their “spiritual” message. Although Jeff (it’s unclear if he uses a last name) claims in multiple videos he might be the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Jeff and Shaleia Divine, with Jeff being the more vocal one, pushed people to “claim” their twin flame. They told their students to go and take what was theirs, even if the other person had made it clear they weren’t interested. One student questioned if what they told her to do wouldn’t be concerned sexual harassment and they assured her she was “a hot girl” so it didn’t matter. Another woman said the person they assured her was her twin flame was about to have another child with his girlfriend of 14 years. But they told her to keep persisting and convince him to sleep with her instead. Their relationship advice included holding nothing back and actively advocated stalking. Several members of the Twin Flames Universe have had restraining orders issued against them after doing exactly what Jeff and Shaleia Divine advised.

“Twin flame” is not an excuse for terrible behavior

A gut-wrenching video clip showed a student telling these coaches that her twin flame was abusing her. This woman said her partner choked her and did other terrible things so she was questioning if he truly could be her twin flame. Instead of telling her to run and seek help, they said he was just asserting how much he loved her. Jeff and Shaleia Divine preach twin flame love is more intense than regular love. So a twin flame may act more irrationally or intensely than other people. How could they sit there and say that to this woman crying for help?

Twin Flames Universe preys on the loneliness of people. They take their followers, over 90% of whom are women, and prep them for toxic, if not dangerous relationships. Meanwhile, they are charging huge amounts of money to keep these people looking for love in all the wrong places. Jeff and Shaleia Divine show their growing wealth to their students because that is what love brought them. This includes a lakefront house in Michigan and several luxury cars. It’s just a reminder that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

