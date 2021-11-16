The New Trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home Is EVERYTHING

Peter Parker isn’t having an easy time. The last we saw, Mysterio gave away his identity to the world in one last trick, and now on top of trying to keep himself hidden from the world (because they think he murdered Quentin Beck) he also has the multiverse to deal with. Wow, really what a week for people that Jake Gyllenhaal has wronged.

But in the newest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home we get to see Peter Parker struggling with his reality while trying to fix a spell that “he” messed up. I can’t wait to hear Peter Parker make some remark at Stephen Strange about how he’s not the wizard in this situation but still, watching as Peter, MJ, and Ned all try and navigate this world full of villains is about to be exciting!

So my sweet good boy wants to save his villains instead of having more people die on his watch? What I love about the Tom Holland universe is that Peter Parker is still a kid, meaning he makes fun of things like a kid. Like Otto Octavius’ name. But I want to go back to him talking about his villains because Peter Parker, at his core, is someone who cares and that’s what makes him so special.

Peter is about heart. Why I love Spider-Man as a character is because it isn’t about the mask, it is about the person who is willing to do the right thing behind it. The mask is a symbol but Peter’s drive to do the right thing makes him a good hero. Miles wants to protect those he loves, Gwen wants to do right by those she lost…they’re all driven by their own heroic acts and it’s why Spidey works as a hero.

Spider-Man: No Way Home feels like the perfect encapsulation of that. All around him, Peter has seen death. Whether at his own hand (albeit accidentally) or because of something outside of his control. So him wanting to protect his villains, to be the one who saves people for once? That’s so Peter and so much of why I love him.

There is also the topic of “You’re not Peter Parker” that we need to talk about…

Multiple Peters?

I firmly believe that this trailer confirmed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are still canonically part of this universe and I do think that it means we will see them in the final battle of the movie. When Stephen Strange says that they’re breaking through? I think he’s talking about more villains but I do think that it also means that he’ll have the help of Maguire and Garfield.

Sure, it would have been nice to have them on screen all standing together but having that moment in a movie theater? That’s going to be worth the wait. And even if we don’t see them in this movie, the fact that Doc Ock says that this is not his Peter Parker is telling.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to change the way we look at the Spider-Verse and I can’t wait!

