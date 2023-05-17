New ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Clip Highlights Why We Love Miles, Gwen, and All the Spideys

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is coming out on June 2. The movie picks up where the first left off, with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) inviting Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) back into the vast Spidey-filled multiverse. In the new film, a year has passed, and Miles and Gwen must work with the Spider-Society to save the multiverse from a threat called the Spot.

Now, Sony has released a new clip of Across the Spider-Verse, showing Miles and Gwen web-slinging through New York City. As they dare each other to perform stunts, Gwen tells Miles about the Spider-Society, filling him in on new characters like Jessica Drew.

A new clip for ‘SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/oRyLNSRp0N — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) May 17, 2023

This clip perfectly captures why Across the Spider-Verse is so exciting for Spider-Man fans. First off, we get to see more of Miles and Gwen’s relationship. Their dynamic in the first film was great, with a rocky start gradually transforming into friendship. It’s fun to see them bantering again!

Then there are the infinite Spideys! Meeting all the members of the Spider-Society is going to be a blast.

Finally, there’s the setting of the clip. As Miles and Gwen talk, they perform spectacular aerial acrobatics, along with fun stunts like banging the side of a water tower, that demonstrate what makes Spider-Man so special. One reason Spidey, in all their forms, has remained so beloved for so long, is their uniqueness. You can take countless different characters with countless different personalities and backgrounds, and when you give them Spidey’s powers, they all develop their own spin on the concept.

Some superheroes fly, some enjoy enhanced strength, and others have magic or fancy tech. There’s only one web slinger, though, even when there are infinite web slingers. The Spider-Verse movies celebrate Spidey in all their forms, and I’m here for it.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

