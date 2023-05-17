People Sure Are Being Weird About Spider-Woman

For some reason, the internet’s latest terrible hot take is that a pregnant Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is sending a bad message. I don’t know about you but if I was pregnant, I would not think I could suddenly use web-fluid to swing from buildings or ride a motorcycle, even if an animated superhero movie depicted another pregnant person doing that, but I guess that’s just me. Maybe I have braincells I like to use!

We first found out that Drew, set to be played by Issa Rae, would be pregnant in the movie a little over a year ago, thanks to some footage shown at CinemaCon. But now a new teaser has been released showing the character and some “fans” are freaking out.

The teaser shows Jessica, Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and Miguel (Oscar Isaac) all fighting together and Gwen seems surprised and possibly concerned that Jessica is pregnant and fighting. Jessica brushes it off, though, just casually saying that they don’t know the sex yet but that her husband is corny and hot and honestly, love that for her. The teaser then shows how incredibly badass Jessica is by doing some kickass web-slinging and driving her motorcycle into what appears to be The Vulture.

Gwen asks if Jessica will adopt her and that’s all of the sneak peek we get. I love Jessica Drew as a character very much and seeing how incredible she is while pregnant is just very cool! But for some reason, a lot of people online did not see it that way. And they’re making it everyone else’s problem.

if anyone whos pregnant walks out the movie theater and goes "yknow, i wanna do some dangerous crazy stunts right now" the baby was doomed from the start idk — ✩ totk spoilers (@m0sstrx) May 15, 2023

She’s a woman who has spider blood in her, relax!

A lot of people online are responding to this fictional, animated clip claiming that Jessica is “endangering” her child. First of all, she’s a woman who was injected with a bunch of blood from spiders and it made her into a superhuman. I think she can handle riding a motorcycle and shooting webs while not hurting her baby. SECOND, Peter B. Parker brought his whole child (who I love very much) on this journey. So where is the outrage that Peter brought Mayday with him?

Oh right, that would require Peter Parker to be anything other than a white man for people online to care.

people showing more performative concern over Jessica’s unborn fetus than the actual living baby Peter brought with him is very funny in a kind of “life imitates art imitates life” way https://t.co/jhnk0l3kKk — SMSam?️‍? (@SuperMutantSam1) May 16, 2023

It’s honestly very silly! You’d think the people upset that a woman is fighting while pregnant saw pregnant superheroes every day and that there was an epidemic of babies dying because of this action. The reality is, they just wanted to find something to complain about and so they’re picking this.

I desperately pray y'all eventually read comics.



Spider-Woman had a run a few years ago, Dennis Hopeless wrote, where not only was Jessica Drew pregnant; we got to see her progress further & further up til childbirth. Not new, not shocking, def worth a read! #Marvel #SHPoll23 https://t.co/7zqNavTwZY pic.twitter.com/d6c2Khocyr — ??‍?Kamala Khan's Cousin, Chaka™ (@RandyS0725) May 15, 2023

Jessica Drew could kick your ass, even while pregnant, and you complaining about this clip as a way of “defending” her child is … well, stupid. Sorry! It is. If you’re actually upset that a pregnant animated superhero is on a motorcycle (when said superhero has inhuman abilities and is very skilled at not falling or hurting herself) then you need to go sort out your priorities. This is a pregnant Jessica Drew stan account. Which, I will add, is not a new thing, She’s pregnant in the comics. You just clearly don’t read.

(Featured image: Sony Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]