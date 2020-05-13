comScore

No One Quite Believes New Mutants’ New Release Date Is Any More Real Than Its Previous Ones

By Rachel LeishmanMay 13th, 2020, 4:56 pm

Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane in The New Mutants (2019)

Remember when everything stopped and we all realized that it meant another delay for New Mutants, and we all thought that maybe we’d get it on streaming? Well … that’s not the case. Yet again, New Mutants seems to be pushing for a theatrical release, and honestly picked one SO close to Wonder woman 1984 and so close to movie theaters (maybe) reopening that I just have to laugh at this point.

The studio announced that the movie would still get its theatrical release and that it’s set for August 28th, two weeks after Wonder Woman 1984‘s August 14th date. Will everything be fine by then? Literally no one can say. Well … unless you’re Doctor Strange or Dr. Manhattan, but alas, we’re humans. Still, it’s a strange choice, and it’s going to be interesting to see if the movie can keep that date.

Twitter, though, is having a field day because the original release date for this movie was in April of 2018!

Will New Mutants make this new release date? Honestly, who knows? Everything is up in the air. I don’t even know when I’ll be back in my apartment. So, the idea of going to a movie theater as soon as August feels like a far off dream, and if those behind New Mutants (i.e. Disney) think we’ll be ready, then … I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

(image: 20th Century Fox/Marvel Entertainment)

