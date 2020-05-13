No One Quite Believes New Mutants’ New Release Date Is Any More Real Than Its Previous Ones

Remember when everything stopped and we all realized that it meant another delay for New Mutants, and we all thought that maybe we’d get it on streaming? Well … that’s not the case. Yet again, New Mutants seems to be pushing for a theatrical release, and honestly picked one SO close to Wonder woman 1984 and so close to movie theaters (maybe) reopening that I just have to laugh at this point.

The studio announced that the movie would still get its theatrical release and that it’s set for August 28th, two weeks after Wonder Woman 1984‘s August 14th date. Will everything be fine by then? Literally no one can say. Well … unless you’re Doctor Strange or Dr. Manhattan, but alas, we’re humans. Still, it’s a strange choice, and it’s going to be interesting to see if the movie can keep that date.

Twitter, though, is having a field day because the original release date for this movie was in April of 2018!

Maisie Williams gonna be in her 40s by the time New Mutants is released, — Carrie Wittmer 🦔 (@carriesnotscary) May 13, 2020

JUST IN: The New Mutants, yes those New Mutants, have a new release date. It will hit theaters (maybe?) on 8/28/20. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) May 13, 2020

New Mutants is a myth. — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) May 13, 2020

just put new mutants on disney+ — stan of cleves (@alex_abads) May 13, 2020

me when new mutants was first announced // me now pic.twitter.com/KmBG6WhvZl — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 13, 2020

mark my words we’re gonna get the wicked movie before new mutants send tweet — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) May 13, 2020

Tweeting for posterity. Have been nursing a theory that continues to feel more true that the simulation is broken and will only continue to be until the release of New Mutants. Only then will we be okay. You heard it here first. — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) May 13, 2020

New Mutants trying to hurry up with a new release date: pic.twitter.com/Lnh7JQKO7Q — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) May 13, 2020

AT THIS POINT I’LL WATCH ANYTHING — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 13, 2020

Everyone assumes New Mutants will eventually get dumped onto Hulu But after everything that movie has gone through, I keep hoping it gets the dignity of a theatrical release Even if it’s just for 1 week in 2022 — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) May 13, 2020

New Mutants is the new Detox https://t.co/deY9qTfyt9 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 13, 2020

The cast of New Mutants gearing up for the press tour. pic.twitter.com/20GKCCPAzi — Rgirvan (@RobGirvan) May 13, 2020

Maybe the timeline will be reset when NEW MUTANTS finally comes out, what if that’s the thing that’s led us all astray! — Kate Hagen (@thathagengrrl) May 13, 2020

Based on how 2020 has gone so far, I’m confident all of this can still happen by #NewMutants‘ new 8/28/20 release date.https://t.co/TnvxH0QuOn — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) May 13, 2020

By setting a new “release date” for New Mutants during a worldwide pandemic, my theory is they are actively encouraging the jokes — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 13, 2020

Deadline in 2031: New Mutants has once again been rescheduled. https://t.co/7oleyPRCiI — Stephanie Cooke (@hellocookie) May 13, 2020

New Mutants is the funniest joke — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) May 13, 2020

New Mutants isn’t the cultural reset we need but it’s the one we deserve — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 13, 2020

this just means movie theaters are gonna stay closed to August 29 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 13, 2020

Will New Mutants make this new release date? Honestly, who knows? Everything is up in the air. I don’t even know when I’ll be back in my apartment. So, the idea of going to a movie theater as soon as August feels like a far off dream, and if those behind New Mutants (i.e. Disney) think we’ll be ready, then … I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

