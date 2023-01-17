Failed New Mexico Republican Candidate Arrested in String of Shootings Targeting Democrats

Solomon Peña, a loser and a Republican (although those two terms are synonymous if you ask me) is also a fascist and a moron because he thinks it’s a good idea to shoot at Democrats’ homes. How do I know this? His dumbass got arrested for it in New Mexico.

Here’s the deal: Peña ran for state House in New Mexico and he is a rabid Republican and right-wing extremist, so naturally he lost in a “landslide” because the good people of the State of New Mexico have some common sense. Rather than accept his loss gracefully, he opted for a more Trumpian response, and instead, decided to go full-fascist and work with four equally stupid, fascist-minded idiots, to shoot at Democrats’ homes—Democrats who won their elections I might add, because if there’s anything Republicans hate more than telling the truth, it’s when you win an election outright without cheating. Especially when it doesn’t take 15 times to get the vote right, but I digress.

Because these people are as inept as they are vile, they can’t even do crime right. Per The New York Times:

Mr. Peña accompanied the men to the house of State Senator Linda Lopez on Jan. 3 and “attempted to shoot,” but the automatic rifle he was using malfunctioned, the police said. Another man shot more than a dozen rounds from a handgun, the police said, including into the bedroom of Ms. Lopez’s daughter.

Let me get this straight, not only did your gun jam, but you shot into a child’s room? Whatever happens to these ghouls, it’s not enough. All over an election lost so badly The New York Times is comfortable calling it a “landslide.” Perhaps he lost by more than 73 percent of the vote because there was concern over whether—even if he were to win—he could legally take office due to his multiple convictions?! Per The New York Times:

The Albuquerque Journal reported in July that, if Mr. Peña were to win his State House race, he could be blocked from taking office because of a criminal record that included burglary and larceny convictions. The Journal reported that Mr. Peña had served nearly seven years in prison after a 2008 conviction for stealing from big box stores.

Call me Type-A—and you wouldn’t be the first to do so—but if you’re going to sink a lot of time and effort into something, like an election, maybe you should be confident that if you are successful that you can engage in the outcome? Was Peña’s plan really to Secret his way into an elected office? Just manifest the outcome instead of making sure it was legal? Truly breathtaking in its incompetence and stupidity as far as plans go.

Back to the story at hand, remember how I called them vile and inept? Here’s how these idiots got caught:

Shell casings found at Ms. Lopez’s home matched a handgun that was confiscated after a traffic stop just 40 minutes after the shooting, the police said. The driver, Jose Trujillo, had an unrelated felony arrest warrant, the police said. The car, they said, was registered to Mr. Peña.

I want to stay angry because these crimes are heinous and terroristic, but then these idiots showed their asses so thoroughly the laughing gets in the way. Do the Germans have a word for this? I feel like they would.

From the same article:

Kyle Hartsock, deputy commander of the Police Department’s homicide unit, said on Monday that the police “have somebody who is involved inside this conspiracy who is talking to police.” That person, he said, helped confirm that Mr. Peña was at the Jan. 3 shooting. Mr. Hartsock said that Mr. Peña had hired others to carry out at least two of the shootings, and that Mr. Peña had texted the addresses of the shootings, in one case just hours before the shooting took place. The continuing investigation would involve “more warrants and interviewing more persons,” Mr. Hartsock said.

Is anyone else thinking of that classic Stringer Bell quote from The Wire right about now? Never take notes, or leave a paper trail, on a criminal f*cking conspiracy! This case is far from over, and if the tens of thousands of hours I’ve spent watching Law & Order reruns over the past 30 years have taught me anything, it’s that Peña is looking at some hard time here. Of course, he’s just one of the growing number of homegrown Republican domestic terrorists who have decided if they can’t have their way, they might as well make us all live in fear. From a separate The New York Times article:

Extremist violence is the country’s top domestic terrorist threat, according to a three-year investigation by the Democratic staff members of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security[…]

Cool. So, in other news, water is wet. Tell us what we don’t know. So what’s the solution, here?

Yet one of the most effective ways to deter political violence is to make it unacceptable in public life. To do that, all political leaders have an important role to play.

Ah. So as long as we have to make deals with the Devil to hold on to leadership positions, nothing will change and domestic terrorists will keep shooting at children’s bedrooms because they lost elections. Power over country. Got it. Cool. At least this terrorist is in jail.

(image: screencap, KOAT)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]