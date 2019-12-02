comScore

Are You in the Right Headspace for This New Meme?

By Rachel LeishmanDec 2nd, 2019, 4:39 pm

Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation

Sometimes, a meme seemingly pops up out of nowhere, and we all just cling to it because it’s the hot new joke. Whether it’s baby Yoda and his cup or a Real Housewife yelling at a cat, we tend to go with the trends, and so, when something starts to make the rounds, I have to wonder where it came from—and so I discovered how “are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you” came to be.

It all started with a genuine idea from one Twitter user. We often just tell our friends things without preamble or warning, and it can be a lot to handle. So, this Twitter user thought it would be a nice thing to warn their friend before they just unloaded information on them.

The problem is that we live in a world of smartasses, and this genuinely well-intentioned thought turned into a meme that spans from Breaking Bad to baby Yoda, Bane, and beyond.

Have a favorite? Let us know which takes the cake for the best meme out there. To be honest, at least this is just some wholehearted fun. With how dark and terrible this world can be, stuff like this has me laughing until I’m crying, and sometimes, that’s a good thing to do.

