Are You in the Right Headspace for This New Meme?

Sometimes, a meme seemingly pops up out of nowhere, and we all just cling to it because it’s the hot new joke. Whether it’s baby Yoda and his cup or a Real Housewife yelling at a cat, we tend to go with the trends, and so, when something starts to make the rounds, I have to wonder where it came from—and so I discovered how “are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you” came to be.

It all started with a genuine idea from one Twitter user. We often just tell our friends things without preamble or warning, and it can be a lot to handle. So, this Twitter user thought it would be a nice thing to warn their friend before they just unloaded information on them.

I just want to say, a lot of y’all dump information on your friends at the wrong time without their consent. If you know it’s something that could hurt them, ask permission before you decide to be messy. Please. pic.twitter.com/L3jWGni1FW — yana (@YanaBirt) November 29, 2019

The problem is that we live in a world of smartasses, and this genuinely well-intentioned thought turned into a meme that spans from Breaking Bad to baby Yoda, Bane, and beyond.

TIRED: Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? WIRED: Do you have the time to listen to me whine about nothing and everything all at once? — Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) December 2, 2019

gotham are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you pic.twitter.com/ePcFQGsUc6 — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) December 2, 2019

My computer crashed as I was submitting my paper so it was 6 minutes late but I just know my professor is bout to hit me with a “are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you?” pic.twitter.com/H8he1QAb3S — spacey (@lacy_rowe) December 2, 2019

Professor: So you had all thanksgiving break to complete that assignment, are you going to turn it in?

Me: Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? — Howard Schultz for President Campaign HQ (@MartinStanBuren) December 2, 2019

me: i can’t wait to have kids and watch them grow into smart, strong adul- climate change: are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? — playboi nardi (@avantnard) December 2, 2019

“Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you?” pic.twitter.com/u6ajsOGeJN — Alex Jacobs (@alexnjacobs) December 2, 2019

Me: Everything is so good right now, I wonder if maybe I’ll finally be happy My mental health: are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? — festive sai 🎅🏽🎄 (@Saisailu97) December 2, 2019

are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you right now? pic.twitter.com/Pg8ftZVxzP — laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) December 2, 2019

you: are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you

me: pic.twitter.com/jcKZtlidRT — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 2, 2019

ellen degeneres: you never invited me to your party :( dakota johnson: are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? — shauntay (@shauntae_stay) December 2, 2019

Have a favorite? Let us know which takes the cake for the best meme out there. To be honest, at least this is just some wholehearted fun. With how dark and terrible this world can be, stuff like this has me laughing until I’m crying, and sometimes, that’s a good thing to do.

