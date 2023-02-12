Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth installment in Indy’s story, is coming out in June, and Disney released a new TV spot for the Super Bowl. It’s short, but here’s what we noticed!

Early in the spot, we see Mads Mikkelsen as the Nazi-turned engineer Jurgen Voller. Voller is reportedly based on Wernher Von Braun, who went to work for NASA after his Nazi days.

According to Mikkelsen, Voller is trying to leave his villainous days behind him. Mikkelson told Empire that his character is “a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past. There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story.”

The object Mikkelson is referring to is presumably the dial of destiny. The fact that he’s the antagonist of the movie, though—and that Indy asks if he’s still a Nazi in the TV spot—points to a more complicated character that just a reformed villain.

The TV spot also shows us Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena, Indy’s goddaughter, in the midst of an ill-fated rescue attempt. Helena tries to rescue Indy, and the two of them end up jumping out of a plane.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny takes place in 1969, when Indy comes out of retirement to solve a mystery that has to do with the Nazis’ involvement in the space race. The movie comes out on June 30, 2023.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]