Hawkeye is the next foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Disney+, and while many are burned out on Clint Barton and his journey, it seems that so is Clint, in a new trailer for the series. From Age of Ultron on, all Clint Barton has wanted to do was retire, but the Avengers kept bringing him back, for better or for worse, and it has now led to others latching onto his legacy. Like Kate Bishop.

We get a bit of a glimpse into Kate, played by Hailee Steinfeld, and her appreciation for Hawkeye and his abilities, and this trailer gives us a bit more of the back and forth between Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner that fans were hoping to see. From the two working together while in a car to whatever this showdown at Rockefeller Center is going to be, Kate Bishop and Clint Barton look like quite the duo. And it seems as if Kate loves his trick arrows.

In the trailer, Kate and Clint are driving and Kate is shooting at the cars coming after them. After a while, Clint says that they’re out of normal arrows, and the giddiness that takes over Kate Bishop at the idea of trick arrows is amazing. Pair that with a bigger look at Rogers: The Musical and the excitement for Hawkeye is very real.

The press release gave us a bit of a look into the series with the following synopsis:

“Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, “Hawkeye” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2021.”

You can see the new trailer here:

The trailer is exactly what I wanted Hawkeye to be, and the quick wit of both Clint and Kate is going to lead to a fun protégé and master relationship. Seeing their banter tied back to Kate’s ability and Clint’s exhaustion of being in this game, Hawkeye is definitely going to be a fun way to end the first year of Marvel shows on Disney+.

This Thanksgiving, we get to meet Kate Bishop. We get to see the torch get passed on from Clint Barton to her, and we get to see Yelena have her moment with the man who she thinks is the cause of Natasha’s death. I can’t wait to see what Hawkeye holds for us!

