New Fan Theory Suggests ‘Ahsoka’ Already Featured a ‘Mandalorian’ Crossover

A new fan theory suggests that a little Ahsoka and The Mandalorian crossover took place in Ahsoka episode 5, “Part 5: Shadow Warrior.” Viewers who have kept up with the Disney+ original Star Wars series will know that Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) have crossed paths before in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Din sought out Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 2, hoping she would train Grogu as a Jedi. However, she ultimately handed Grogu off to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for training, due to Grogu’s personal attachment to Din.

During this time, she had already begun searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and was in the process of capturing Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto). Meanwhile, this is where Ahsoka episode 1 picks up, as it sees Tano’s continued search for Thrawn and the Dark Jedi intercepting the ship transporting Elsbeth into custody. While Ahsoka takes place after season 2 of The Mandalorian, it is believed to occur concurrently with The Mandalorian season 3. This is because Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren in Ahsoka, told GamesRadar, “Ahsoka runs along the same timeline as The Mandalorian season 3, and the shows are all connected. There’s just so many parallels.”

With Ahsoka season 1 and The Mandalorian season 3 seemingly running parallel to one another, it may make some fans wonder if there’s a possibility of Djarin and Grogu popping up in Ahsoka. However, according to one fan theory, the crossover may have already occurred.

Do the purrgil bridge the gap between The Mandalorian and Ahsoka?

A fan theory has circulated on social media suggesting that Ahsoka and The Mandalorian are connected for a moment by the purrgil. Purrgil are space whale creatures capable of traveling through hyperspace, and they are the ones responsible for presumably taking Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Thrawn to another galaxy. Hence, in the latest episode of Ahsoka, she uses the Force to communicate with a purrgil and hitches a ride, inside the purrgil’s mouth, to Peridea. What if Grogu and Djarin happened to pass by the purrgil carrying Tano and Huyang (David Tennant), though?

On X, formerly Twitter, one user posited that Djarin and Grogu do come across the same purrgil in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1. At the end of the episode, Grogu looks out their ship’s window as they travel through hyperspace while Din naps. As they’re flying, Grogu notices purrgil traveling alongside them. He appears very curious as he watches the creatures and even excited as he reaches a hand out to touch the window. What if he wasn’t just intrigued by the space whales but was actually sensing Ahsoka through the Force? After all, he and Ahsoka had already met at this point, and their strong connections to the Force make it very likely Grogu could’ve sensed her if she was traveling in a purrgil alongside his ship.

It’s also worth noting that after seeing the purrgil, Grogu moved away from his window and crawled into Djarin’s arms. Perhaps this was a sign of contentment or a need for comfort after realizing his friend was on her way beyond the galaxy. Of course, it is a little far-fetched, and it’s very possible that Grogu just came across a different batch of purrgil traveling in deep space. Still, if Grogu and Din don’t show up in Ahsoka, it would be nice to know they at least shared in one small moment of her journey.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

