The 2023 Emmy Nominations Are a Gift to Geeks

The Emmy nominations are out, and even though the status of the awards night is uncertain because of the WGA strike, it’s nice to see our favorite shows getting some love. In particular, it’s been a good year for us geeks, with some of the best sci fi, fantasy, and horror shows of the year getting much-deserved recognition.

Here are the geekiest shows and movies that got 2023 Emmy nominations, and why we love them.

Andor

(Disney+)

Nominations: Best Drama Series, Best Writing for a Drama Series, Best Directing for a Drama Series

Andor, the Star Wars series starring Diego Luna as the reluctant rebel Cassian Andor, was marketed as a spy thriller and prequel to Rogue One. However, Andor broke the Star Wars mold as a taut, arresting drama about the ordinary people affected by the tyranny of the Empire. Who can forget Maarva’s rousing posthumous speech to the people of Ferrix, or the spectacle of the Eye on Aldhani? Luna’s reprisal of the titular role allowed him to explore Cassian’s character in greater depth, with all his hopes, fears, and flaws. We can’t wait for season 2.

House of the Dragon

(Max)

Nominations: Best Drama Series

House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones taking place centuries before Daenerys Targaryen tries to win back the Iron Throne, tells the story of Daenerys’s ancestor Rhaenyra. Although the cast of characters is completely new, House of the Dragon has the same epic scale as its predecessor.

The Last of Us

(Max)

Nominations: Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Pedro Pascal), Best Actress in a Drama Series (Bella Ramsey), Best Writing for a Drama Series, Best Directing for a Drama Series, Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Nick Offerman, Keivonn Montreal Woodard), Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Anna Torv)

The Last of Us, which chronicles a grieving father’s efforts to transport a teen girl through the remnants of a fungal apocalypse, is a triple triumph: it’s arguably the best video game adaptation of all time, which stays true to the source material while telling a gripping story in its own right; it’s an atmospheric horror saga, filled with the unforgettable fungus monsters known as Clickers; and it’s a moving story of loss, loneliness, and human connection.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

(Disney+)

Nominations: Best Limited or Anthology Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series zeroing on the beloved Star Wars character, had a lot of surprises for Star Wars fans: a look into Leia’s past, the breakout character Reva Sevander, and a surprise appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. This series was much more than fan service, though. It wonderfully complicated Obi-Wan’s character, and included some unforgettable scenes.

Prey

(Hulu)

Nominations: Best Television Movie, Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

What could make the Predator franchise even better? How about setting it in 1700s Comanche territory? Amber Midthunder slays (literally) as the young Naru, as she faces off against the Predator in a battle of wits and brute strength.

Rick and Morty

(Adult Swim)

This entry is fraught, since the future of the multiverse-hopping farce Rick and Morty has been uncertain ever since actor and co-creator Justin Roiland was fired. Roiland was let go after the news broke that he was charged with domestic violence, and we think the show will be even better after he’s recast.

Wednesday

(Netflix)

Nominations: Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Jenna Ortega), Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Wednesday, which chronicles Wednesday Addams’ adventures in the creepiest high school around, is a fun and cozy horror comedy. This show isn’t just spooky fluff, though. Wednesday immerses us in a beautifully rendered world, with genuinely moving plot beats and a fresh take on classic characters.

Yellowjackets

(Showtime)

Nominations: Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series (Melanie Lynskey)

What happens when a girls’ soccer team crashes in the remote Canadian wilderness and has to contend with a hungry and malevolent forest spirit? Some really messed up stuff, is what. With two seasons under its belt, Yellowjackets hasn’t been getting as much love as it deserves, and this needs to change. Yellowjackets has something for everyone: cannibalism, supernatural folk horror, intriguing studies of trauma, and more.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]