Category:
TV

New ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Pics Tie Into an Important True-to-Life Comic Storyline

Frank Castle is back, baby!
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 02:28 pm
Jon Bernthal as the Punisher/Frank Castle looking beaten up in the Netflix universe

Frank Castle is back, baby! The Punisher is returning in Daredevil: Born Again, and new pictures of Jon Bernthal on set give us insight into exactly what storyline we’re going to get with Frank Castle and Matt Murdock—or, at least, what Frank isn’t going to stand for.

Recommended Videos

One thing that Frank Castle seems to hate a lot comes in the form of police trying to appropriate his symbol. It is something we see in our real life often, and even Punisher co-creator Gerry Conway commented on this, tweeting, “Any ‘cop’ who wears a Punisher logo in his official capacity is identifying law enforcement with an outlaw. These ‘cops’ are a disgrace to serious police officers everywhere. They show an imbecilic level of irresponsibility and should be fired immediately.”

So tell me why, along with Frank Castle, we get to see a cop named Officer Cole North wearing a Punisher logo in these set pictures?!

Jeremy Earl is playing a police officer wearing the Punisher logo proudly on his chest, which fits with a comic storyline where Frank confronts police who are fans of his work. From The Punisher #13, written by Becky Cloonan, the panel features Frank ripping a Punisher logo off of a cop car and tearing it up in front of them, saying, “I’ll only say this once: We’re not the same. You took an oath to uphold the law. You help people. I gave that up a long time ago. You don’t do what I do. Nobody does. You boys need a role model? His name is Captain America and he’d be happy to have you.”

Seeing Officer Cole North wearing the Punisher logo gives me hope that the show is ready to tackle the storyline.

Frank Castle doesn’t look ready to play

Frank castle standing by some citi bikes
(Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

One of the reasons that panel in particular is so important is because cops love to think they are Frank Castle. As Frank himself points out, that’s far from the truth. Frank often operates in a lawless fashion in his quest for vengeance and justice. Cops should not be doing the same. While seeing Frank standing next to Matt in the street (and maybe not fighting on the same side) has me worried about the fate of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, the police officer wearing a Punisher logo does make me a little excited.

I just want, onscreen, someone calling out police officers who think that they’re vigilantes. I want to have it on record as boldly as possible that Frank Castle has never, and will never, allow police to just take his logo for their own use.

It is so exciting to me to have all these Netflix-era Marvel shows coming back to us on Disney+, and I just hope that they stick true to these characters because the Frank Castle I know and love will not take kindly to cops wearing his logo and thinking that they are above the law.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Netflix Rings in Autism Acceptance Month With a ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 3 Renewal
Dani Bowman in Love on the Spectrum
Category: TV
TV
Netflix Rings in Autism Acceptance Month With a ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 3 Renewal
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten Talk ‘Fallout’s Shifting Morality, Surprising Humor, and How Vault-Dweller Lucy Is ‘Leslie Knope Meets Ned Flanders’
Image of Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten sitting in director chairs during a virtual press junket. Purnell is a white woman with shoulder-length brown hair and wearing an off-white jacket over an off-white dress and knee-high boots. Moten is a Black man with short black hair wearing a sweater that's white at the shoulders with a purple gradient pattern down the middle of it.
Category: TV
TV
Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten Talk ‘Fallout’s Shifting Morality, Surprising Humor, and How Vault-Dweller Lucy Is ‘Leslie Knope Meets Ned Flanders’
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Apr 3, 2024
Read Article The End Is Near: The Finale of ‘Tokyo Vice’ Is Almost Here
Key art for Tokyo Vice, featuring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe
Category: TV
TV
The End Is Near: The Finale of ‘Tokyo Vice’ Is Almost Here
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 2, 2024
Read Article We Are About to Be Reunited With Our Faves on ‘Monsters At Work’
the monsters in monsters at work all standing in front of a door
Category: TV
TV
We Are About to Be Reunited With Our Faves on ‘Monsters At Work’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Is the World Ready for a ‘Flavor of Love’ Reboot?
Flavor Flav and the cast of 'Flavor of Love'
Category: TV
TV
Is the World Ready for a ‘Flavor of Love’ Reboot?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Netflix Rings in Autism Acceptance Month With a ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 3 Renewal
Dani Bowman in Love on the Spectrum
Category: TV
TV
Netflix Rings in Autism Acceptance Month With a ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 3 Renewal
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten Talk ‘Fallout’s Shifting Morality, Surprising Humor, and How Vault-Dweller Lucy Is ‘Leslie Knope Meets Ned Flanders’
Image of Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten sitting in director chairs during a virtual press junket. Purnell is a white woman with shoulder-length brown hair and wearing an off-white jacket over an off-white dress and knee-high boots. Moten is a Black man with short black hair wearing a sweater that's white at the shoulders with a purple gradient pattern down the middle of it.
Category: TV
TV
Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten Talk ‘Fallout’s Shifting Morality, Surprising Humor, and How Vault-Dweller Lucy Is ‘Leslie Knope Meets Ned Flanders’
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Apr 3, 2024
Read Article The End Is Near: The Finale of ‘Tokyo Vice’ Is Almost Here
Key art for Tokyo Vice, featuring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe
Category: TV
TV
The End Is Near: The Finale of ‘Tokyo Vice’ Is Almost Here
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 2, 2024
Read Article We Are About to Be Reunited With Our Faves on ‘Monsters At Work’
the monsters in monsters at work all standing in front of a door
Category: TV
TV
We Are About to Be Reunited With Our Faves on ‘Monsters At Work’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Is the World Ready for a ‘Flavor of Love’ Reboot?
Flavor Flav and the cast of 'Flavor of Love'
Category: TV
TV
Is the World Ready for a ‘Flavor of Love’ Reboot?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 2, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.