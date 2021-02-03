Though many of their flagship series haven’t made their season or even series premieres, The CW has followed previous years’ pattern and given early renewals to pretty much everything on their slate that wasn’t already announced as entering a final season. That’s good news for fans of magic, mystery, and superheroes.

The renewed series are: Walker (Season 2); All American (Season 4); Batwoman (Season 3); Charmed (Season 4); DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7); Dynasty (Season 5); The Flash (Season 8); In the Dark (Season 4); Legacies (Season 4); Nancy Drew (Season 3); Riverdale (Season 6); and Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4). Supergirl will not be returning, as it was announced to be coming to an end last September. Black Lightning also will complete a previously announced final season.

Overall, this is exciting. Some of these shows are really excellent and continuing them means that the CW will continue to have some of the most diverse and interesting casts and stories on network TV, and that’s cool. I do hope that with the loss of Supergirl, the network finds other places to increase trans visibility and inclusion. Maybe Nia Nal (Nicole Maines) can join the Waverider for season seven of Legends because she’d fit right in. And don’t think I didn’t give a huge yelp of joy when I saw that Legends pick-up!

Also of note is that the CW is expanding the episode orders of some of their new shows. The episode count for Walker has been extended by five, bringing season one to eighteen episodes, and Superman and Lois has been given two more episodes for a fifteen episode total. No word yet on a second season there, but it seems very likely at this point. Most seasons this year are truncated because there was such a delay getting into production due to COVID-19.

So you can watch those CW shows without fear of cliffhangers, because they aren’t going anywhere.

