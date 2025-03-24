The fight against the Empire is in full swing in Andor season 2. At least that’s what this new trailer shows us.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is in the thick of the rebellion and working as a spy in this trailer. Does this mean we’ll see him finally meet Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly)? We can clearly see K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) returning and sassy as ever. Does this mean we’ll see Cassian up until he meets Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones)? I have so many questions about where the season is going to take us.

But the part of I am the most excited for is seeing how Cassian becomes a spy for the rebellion this season. In season 1, he was still a reluctant part of the rebellion and, if he had the choice, would not be involved. But with the death of Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) and Cassian’s forced hand, we saw the beginnings of our beloved spy. Season 2 promises more.

The second season is described as follows: “The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.”

“This is a rebellion isn’t it?… I rebel”

One of my favorite lines from Rogue One was actually only in the trailer. Jyn Erso is speaking to the counsel when she says “This is a rebellion isn’t it?… I rebel.” The line was then changed to Jyn echoing Cassian’s message to her about rebellions being built on hope. But what I do “hope” happens with Andor season 2 is that we can see that original line get its time.

It feels cheesy and out of place but in reality, that line shows the dedication that the rebels have to the cause. There are some members of the Rebellion who play it too safe and it is why characters like Mon Mothma, Cassian, and Jyn are so important. The Rebellion would not have succeeded in Return of the Jedi if it weren’t for Cassian and Jyn’s mission on Scarif.

So I hope that Cassian fully embraces his role in the Rebellion. And if that means I get to hear “I rebel” in one of my favorite entries in the Star Wars franchise, then I will be all the better for it. It is an exciting time for Cassian Andor fans and I cannot wait to see how Cassian becomes the rebel spy we know him to be.

