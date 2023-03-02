This Planet Has Basically Become Another Character in ‘The Mandalorian’

The Mandalorian returned to a familiar location in the season 3 premiere, but a lot has changed since Din and Grogu last visited. There are mild spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1 ahead—nothing too revealing. In case you’ve forgotten in the two-plus years between season 2 and season 3 (has it really been that long?), here’s a refresher on the planet Nevarro in The Mandalorian (and Star Wars in general).

In the season 1 premiere of The Mandalorian, Din arrives on Nevarro with Grogu in tow to talk to Greef Karga and inquire about rebuilding IG-11. They talk about how much has changed, and they’re not wrong: The planet is almost unrecognizable compared to when we first saw it in the series. Nevarro is where the very first episode of The Mandalorian takes place. It’s where the Bounty Hunters Guild was headquartered and where Din returned his bounties—including the Child later known as Grogu. It’s also where many members of Din’s Mandalorian tribe were located at the start of the series, including the Armorer.

After fighting with bounty hunters, the Client (played by Werner Herzog), and Imperial forces, Karga took over Nevarro as Magistrate and opened up a school in an old bar. (You may remember Grogu attending one class in season 2). In season 3, Karga is trying to clean up the planet’s reputation and make it a proper port planet. Is this the Star Wars version of gentrification? We’ll likely never find out; heavier, real-life subjects like that are Andor territory. Cara Dune served as Marshal of Nevarro, but as Gina Carano departed the Disney+ series, so did her character. The position is open, and in the season 3 premiere Karga offers it to Din … but he’s got things to do.

Where exactly is Nevarro?

Nevarro is an Outer Rim Territories planet. The galaxy far, far, away is comprised of a Core, Colonies, Inner Rim Territories, Expansion Region, Mid Rim Territories, and Outer Rim Territories. Even if you’re a more casual Star Wars fan, I’m sure you won’t be surprised to learn that there are maps for your perusal on the web. The city planet Coruscant, the capital of the galaxy, is at the center. Other Outer Rim planets, moons, and systems in the Star Wars galaxy that you may remember from various films include Bespin, Hoth, Dagobah, Tatooine, Geonosis, Crait, Scarif, Kessel, Yavin, Ahch-To, Mandalore, and Endor … a lot of Star Wars takes place in the Outer Rim, TBH. Based on the Mandalorian community, I believe that Nevarro is closer to Mandalore than, say, Tatooine.

Is Nevarro a setting in any other Star Wars stories?

Nope! This planet is pretty exclusive to The Mandalorian, though it was mentioned briefly in The Book of Boba Fett. It was also a location in the non-canon but very cute Lego Star Wars Holiday Special. So there you have it! The planet is more or less home base for the Disney+ series, and with the change in management, it even has its own storyline. Cue the “it’s practically a character in the show” cliché.

