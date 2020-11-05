Everyone’s Cyberbullying Nevada Over Its Slow Vote Count

Right now, Nevada is having her moment in the sun—meaning that we’re all waiting for Nevada to finish counting votes, and we’re all extremely on edge, so it’s descended into us all cyberbullying the state that is home to LAS VEGAS to be better at counting. Many on Twitter have taken to making jokes, wondering what’s happening there, and just screaming in the midst of our general election anxiety that just keeps getting worse and worse with each new passing day.

And honestly, I think I understand Nevada right now. Imagine that you’re only ever talked about because of your parties. Right now, when parties can’t happen and you are in the spotlight for another reason, you’d take every moment of glory you can get, right? That’s basically Nevada. She said, “Oh, you think I’m just important for Las Vegas? Well, jokes on y’all now!” and she’s milking it. Kinda respect her.

But the jokes started when Nevada decided yesterday afternoon they were done for the day (but went on to keep counting) and have yet to announce a winner.

Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020

Nevada, clinging to her five seconds of fame: pic.twitter.com/t1IaQhjVWO — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 4, 2020

this the mf counting the votes in Nevada rn😭 pic.twitter.com/T63KfIPIF4 — alan 💫 (@drinkablesprite) November 4, 2020

nevada is like ☺️🙂💕gentle reminder 💖💐 to be patient 🙏 with yourself right now 🥰 take your time 🌞🌛 we’re all just doing our best 😘🌈🌸🌻 — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) November 5, 2020

Like, seriously, you’d think staying up late and counting things would be something Nevada would excel at. — Aly Walansky (@alywalansky) November 5, 2020

Waiting for Nevada right now like: pic.twitter.com/hPTfeG9ZvP — Dick Sickels (@GingerBe3rdMan) November 5, 2020

I’ll be honest I did expect the Nevada results at exactly noon and now I’m like why am I so stupid — taylor swift wine fist (@rachonthecob) November 5, 2020

michigan & nevada will be blue, michigan & nevada will be blue, michigan & nevada will be blue! pic.twitter.com/Vv18JRzRd6 — gil…like “jill” not like 🐠 (@gilliancliff0rd) November 4, 2020

it could all come down to Nevada, this truly is a VEEP episode pic.twitter.com/PXy8W6YGsR — Bridget (Reality Reacts) (@realityreacts) November 4, 2020

Nevada: I’m leaving the house right now! Also Nevada: pic.twitter.com/VNUvfvTEWm — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 5, 2020

SO MANY Nevada videos pic.twitter.com/gWXNugZRBd — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 5, 2020

watch nevada walk in to report results with a huge iced coffee — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) November 5, 2020

I mean, I do respect the drama of Nevada. She said, “SPOTLIGHT ON ME,” and as a theatre kid, I have to give her props. But also as a theatre kid who got made fun of a lot, I’m here for everyone dragging the state for just taking its time and counting in between coffee breaks.

Do I feel bad for Nevada? No. This is basically an episode of Veep right now. I don’t feel bad. All they’re known for is counting things and they’re taking their SWEET ASS TIME.

