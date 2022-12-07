Who Is the Killer in ‘Wednesday’? This Season’s Biggest Mystery, Explained

It’s official: Wednesday is a hit. And given Jenna Ortega’s performance, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Yes, there are other talented actors in this series, but let’s face it: Would we be tuning in if Ortega wasn’t Wednesday Addams? Regardless, the series isn’t without its problems, and I’m not going to pretend like there’s no validity in the backlash (Black viewers are allowed to point out the fuckery).

Despite the importance of calling out problematic writing, I’m not here to talk about that. What I am here to do is answer your biggest question about the Wednesday season finale—namely, who (or what) is the killer? And I’d advise you not to travel beyond this point if you don’t want to be spoiled.

What is the Hyde monster in Wednesday?

To begin with, the monster (a Hyde, to be precise) looks goofy, but he is a murderous nuisance throughout the whole season. We learn that a Hyde is a type of monster that is typically controlled by a “master.” Its name is, of course, a reference to the Robert Louis Stevenson classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. As with the sinister Hyde in that story, Wednesday‘s Hyde isn’t aware of the mayhem it’s causing when in Hyde Mode.

Due to her obsessive tendencies regarding all things morbid and strange, Wednesday becomes fixated on uncovering who—or what—is behind the killings of her schoolmates and other townspeople. Before the end of the season, Wednesday kisses Tyler (Hunter Doohan), one of her love interests, and has a vision in which she sees the Hyde standing over the body of Dr. Kinbott. So Tyler was the Hyde the whole time … but if the Hyde isn’t aware of its actions in Hyde-form, then who was controlling the Hyde? (Also—sorry, not sorry—they had zero chemistry, and Wednesday should be with Enid.)

So who is the real killer in Wednesday?

That would be Ms. Thornhill (Christina Ricci), whose real name is Laurel Gates. She’s the sister of Garrett Gates (Lewis Hayes), a Nevermore student who was killed in an act of self-defense by a young Morticia back in the day. The Hyde was part of Laurel’s unhinged quest for revenge. Her ultimate plan was to resurrect her bigoted ancestor, Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), to eliminate outcasts and … nope, that seems to be it. Unfortunately, we’re forced to sit through Laurel, Tyler, and the resurrected Joseph Crackstone getting the upper hand for a bit in the finale.

Of course, this is Wednesday’s show, so it all works out for the most part. In the end, we see Tyler taken away to be locked up somewhere (until he breaks out?).

