Millie Bobby Brown Will Head Up Another Fantasy Title For Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown has become something of a Netflix fixture. She rose to prominence as our favorite Demogorgon-slaying, nose-bleeding heroine Eleven in Stranger Things, and then starred in a reimagining of Sherlock Holmes in which she played his little, but feisty, sister Enola. Now, her journey with the streaming service continues as she stars in a new movie, Damsel.

What is Damsel about?

The film will follow the titular character damsel (Millie Bobby Brown) as she saves herself from a “bloodthirsty” dragon. The official synopsis for the film reads: “After being sacrificed to a bloodthirsty dragon, a young damsel soon realizes that no one is coming and that she must save herself.”

As if that wasn’t enticing enough, Netflix has also said that the plot involves deceit, as after the damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, she discovers that she was actually recruited by the royal family to pay an ancient debt. They then promptly throw her into a cave with said dragon, and she must rely on herself to get out alive.

Is there a trailer for Damsel?

Unfortunately, not yet. We do, however, have a peek at what’s in store for us during Netflix’s recent ‘Save the Dates’ montage for this year.

When is the release date?

Now this is something we can offer you! The film is slated to land on the streaming platform on October 13, 2023.

Who else stars in the film?

Damsel has a stellar cast. Alongside Millie, some absolute icons will star.

Black Panther’s Angela Bassett

The Princess Bride’s Robin Wright

Jurassic World’s Nick Robinson

The Departed’s Ray Winstone

Percy Jackson: The Sea of Monster’s Shohreh Aghdashloo

Brooke Carter

It’s safe to say we can’t wait!

(featured image: Netflix)

