‘Enola Holmes 3’ Is in the Works at Netflix, With Millie Bobby Brown Returning

Enola Holmes 3 is officially in development at Netflix. The expansion of the Enola Holmes film series is quite exciting, especially given how popular it has become.

Enola Holmes first premiered on Netflix in 2020 and is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries series by Nancy Springer. The first film follows Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown), Sherlock Holmes’ (Henry Cavill) younger sister, who decides to become a detective in her own right and sets off to find her missing mother. In the sequel, Enola has launched her own detective business, and her first official case is one that ties into a broader mystery that Sherlock is also trying to solve. The films are a spirited and fun female-led retelling of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic detective tale, and Brown and Cavill give great performances.

Enola Holmes 2 concluded by leaving the door open for further stories and adventures. However, a full year went by with no substantial updates about the film series. With the SAG-AFTRA strike ongoing, it was unclear if there would be an update before the new year. Fortunately, just a few days after Enola Holmes 2‘s first anniversary, Netflix surprised viewers with a positive update.

Netflix is currently developing Enola Holmes 3

In an interview with Collider, Scott Stuber, the Head of Netflix Film, confirmed that Enola Holmes 3 is in development. It is still in its very early stages, but a script is underway. Stuber told Collider:

You know, she’s [Millie Bobby Brown] such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I’m really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right. The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we’re working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I’d like to do another one.

Given that the screenplay isn’t finished for Enola Holmes 3, there aren’t many details about the movie. However, based on how Enola Holmes 2 ended, we have a vague idea of the direction the third film might take.

What to expect from Enola Holmes 3

Enola Holmes 3 does not yet have an official release date. However, considering that it still needs a complete script and can’t begin filming until the SAG-AFTRA strike ends (and potentially until Brown finishes filming Stranger Things season 5), it isn’t likely to arrive before 2025.

We’re also awaiting an Enola Holmes 3 casting announcement. It’s safe to say that Brown will be returning to reprise the titular role. Cavill and Louis Partridge are also expected to reprise their roles as Sherlock and Tewkesbury, respectively. Helena Bonham Carter, Susie Wokoma, and Adeel Akhtar have been staples of the franchise and are likely to return as Eudoria Holmes, Edith, and Inspector Lestrade, respectively. Enola Holmes 2 also left the door open for new cast members Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Himesh Patel to return. Duncan-Brewster’s villain, Mira Troy (a.k.a. Moriarty), is at large by the film’s end, while the post-credits scene introduces Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson, teasing his partnership and friendship with Sherlock.

Another potential returnee is Sam Claflin as Enola’s brother, Mycroft Holmes. Claflin portrayed Mycroft in the first Enola Holmes film but had a scheduling conflict that prevented him from returning for the sequel. However, director Harry Bradbeer indicated the franchise would be open to his return for future films.

Plotwise, there are a number of directions Enola Holmes 3 could go in. Enola Holmes 2 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, with Enola courting Tewkesbury and continuing her detective business, Moriarty escaping custody, and Sherlock meeting Watson for the first time. The third film could explore more of Enola’s relationship with Tewkesbury, Moriarty’s next moves, and the growth of Sherlock’s friendship with Watson. There are also six more books from Springer that the films could adapt. Considering that Enola Holmes 2 opted for an original story, though, it’s unclear if the third film will return to the books or keep on its own track.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

