Netflix Drops Official Trailer for Sky Rojo From Money Heist Creators

Sky Rojo should be on your most anticipated TV shows to watch. This show hails from the brilliant minds of Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, creators of Money Heist (also known as La Casa de Papel), and it’s set to be released on March 19th. According to Netflix, the show tells the story of Coral, Wendy, and Gina, who are on the run from Moisés and Christian, henchmen of Romeo, pimp and owner of Club Las Novias, a.k.a. the place they all work.

After an unexpected series of events, these women embark on a race for their lives. Coral, played by Verónica Sánchez, is Romeo’s favorite and has a self-destructive streak that gets her into trouble. Wendy, played by Lali Espósito, trusts no one but herself in an attempt to escape poverty. And Gina, played by Yany Prado, is the heart of the trio who was tricked by Romeo to be in the position she’s in now with Coral and Wendy.

Together they form a trio of remarkable women who are trying to break free from their past, their present, and what would be their future in Sky Rojo. And if Money Heist is any indication, the bond these three will share will be grounded in a fierce need to protect each other, in a love like no other, and in a friendship that will be tested but will hold up like none you’ve seen before—well, besides on Money Heist.

According to Sky Rojo creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato:

“Sky Rojo is the story of an escape by three women… but it’s also the story of the women themselves: three victims of human trafficking who break free from the web they’re trapped in. It’s about their dreams, the hell that they’ve been through, the friendship that they have forged, the solidarity that brings them together and the enormous energy that keeps them alive.”

Combine all this with a killer soundtrack, a 25-minute episode format, and the fact that it’s already been given a second season, and you’ve got a show worth watching. Oh and let’s not forget that the show brings Spanish, Argentinian, and Cuban talent together in the form of Wendy, Gina, and Coral. This cat and mouse series is going to be the kind of show that keeps giving with its fast-paced and liberating series of events, and I can’t wait.

(image: Tamara Arranz/Netflix)

