A new super hero-ish show is dropping on Netflix on September 8, promising the vibes of their very popular show The Umbrella Academy, but instead of powers like flight and super strength, it’s giving us a trio of people who have turned into super natural beasts … a chupacabra, banshee, and succubus, to be exact. Created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen, The Imperfects stars Italia Ricci (Supergirl), Morgan Taylor Campbell (Power Rangers), Rhianna Jagpal (To All The Boys: Always And Forever), and relative newcomer Iñaki Godoy (who will be on the streamer’s upcoming One Piece adaptation).

With much of the creative talent coming from other sci-fi projects (including Van Helsing and Ghost Wars), I’m very excited to watch this, especially, considering most-credited writer Kim Garland’s background and writing history (Chucky). While I have always understood the chupacabra’s place as a folkloric creature roaming the southwest U.S. and northern Mexico, its first sighting is in the Puerto Rican colony, and there are descriptions of it as far south as Chile.

Because it’s marketed as a coming-of-age story, I don’t think this is something I’ll have to worry about watching at night. Then again, they are in their 20s, and we have a faceless person in the trailer alone, so the limit will definitely be pushed.

(featured image: Netflix)

Here are some other bits of news out there:

Spider-Man: Lotus team speaks out about the process and why they quit the project. (via Maz Aumhammer on YouTube)

Tiffany Haddish and “comedian” Aries Spears were accused of child abuse, and it’s not looking great. (via The Daily Beast)

Amazon limits reviews as Ring of Power gets review bomb, with a lot of people not happy about the diversity in new series. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Streamers and content creators share a short video of why Andrew Tate clone “SNEAKO” should be de-platformed. Content warning for sexual assault. (via Nick Is Not Green on Youtube)

Ghost with the most pic.twitter.com/w4FJ8ZFQtv — Dan Hipp (@MISTERHIPP) September 2, 2022

What are you watching this Labor Day weekend?

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]