To All the Boys: Always and Forever Puts a Perfect Bow on the Series

The time has finally come! To All The Boys: Always and Forever is here, and it’s just the right amount of sappy love story we need to get through the Valentine’s Day weekend!

**Spoilers for To All the Boys: Always and Forever within.**

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series has been a Netflix hit for a reason: It’s incredibly wholesome. Heading into Always and Forever, we finally had Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) together and happy. No John Ambrose McClaren there to throw a wrench in their story, no fake romance to lead them astray. It was just Lara Jean and Peter happy together.

And getting to watch the two explore love and their senior year was a beautiful end piece to the heart-warming series based on the novels written by Jenny Han. What I truly loved about Always and Forever was that it didn’t fall prey to the typical romcom sexism that these movies often fall into.

Peter Kavinsky, the internet’s boyfriend, remained the lovable goof we all clung to in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. He is always there for Lara Jean Covey and just wants them both to be happy together. The problem? Lara Jean didn’t get into Stanford, and Peter did.

Throughout the movie, Lara Jean worries about her relationship with Peter in college and what it means for them as a couple, especially when she gets into NYU and would rather spend her time in the city than go to Berkeley.

But what makes these movies work isn’t necessarily the story itself but the characters that remain true to their nature throughout the series. Peter Kavinsky is never going to force someone to do something they don’t want to, especially not Lara Jean. And Lara Jean Covey is always going to have this whimsical view of love and happiness that Peter helps to ground. And I’m happy to report that Always and Forever keeps that tone for both characters.

I’m sad this is the last in the series because we can learn so much from the innocent love story of Peter and Lara Jean. It’s the kind of romantic comedy that I wish we’d see more of. It isn’t tainted with a tinge of sexism or marred by terrible characters finding each other.

It’s wholesome, beautiful, and makes you want to fall in love yourself. Or at least that’s how I feel watching these movies, and I highly suggest watching To All The Boys: Always and Forever with a box of tissues at your side. No really, I could not stop crying by the end of this movie and I had to use my sweatshirt to mop up my tears. Because isn’t that how we’re supposed to feel after watching a love story like Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey’s?

(image: Katie Yu / Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]