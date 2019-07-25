comScore
Netflix Has Taken Tuca & Bertie From Us Too Soon

by | 10:32 am, July 25th, 2019

Tuca and Bertie "The Jelly Lakes"

Last night, it was announced that Netflix would not be picking up a second season of its animated comedic drama Tuca & Bertie, which stars comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as the titular duo.

The series, a Netflix original created by Bojack Horseman executive producer Lisa Hanawalt, was highly regarded among critics, but especially female reviewers, who praised its nuanced depictions of sex, anxiety, friendship, trauma, and workplace harassment. It was truly clever and inventive, but sadly, that wasn’t enough.

“Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca & Bertie,” Netflix said in a statement that was released by The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re grateful to Lisa, and her fellow executive producers Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and EPs/stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, along with all of the writers and animators for sharing the funny and dynamic female bird duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world. While Tuca & Bertie won’t have a second season, we’re proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come.”

I and many others are disappointed to see this dynamic, sex-positive, and visually engaging series is being cut so short, especially considering all the other “comedy” Netflix keeps putting out. Once again, Netflix, you raise me up only to drop me again. In this case, I can believe that it probably didn’t have the same audience as BoJack, despite being cut from the same cloth, and likewise took a bit for it to find its footing. I think, with a second season, it really would have been able to find its viewership. It’s definitely going to be one of those shows people find and, after watching, say, “They cancelled that?”

To quote the American classic film Pretty Woman, “Big mistake. Huge.” This was a show with a lot of promise, and maybe if they put more effort into marketing it the same way they did with Big Mouth, more people would have seen it. Now, Tuca & Bertie can join American Vandal in canceled Netflix comedy heaven.

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.

