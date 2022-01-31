What Is the Free Netflix Magazine? How do I Get One?

On January 27, Netflix announced via their @Netflixfamily Twitter account that streaming service would now offer a free magazine for their youngest viewers—Netflix Jr. The Netflix Jr. offering has been around since at least 2012 when the YouTube channel launched. While many platforms are known for their mature content, all (including Netflix) provide a wide array of family and child-oriented programming.

Sometimes, the content is a little questionable (looking at you, Bread Barbershop and Tall Girl), but overall, Netflix has invested in some well-received stories. In the last year or so, we got movies like The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Over The Moon, and Sitara: Let Girls Dream. Little ones got shows that jumpstart their imagination like City of Ghosts, Ada Twist – The Scientist (based on the popular book), Maya and the Three, and Super Monsters.

Netflix has released various shows that capture a loyal family-friendly audience TMS readers might recognize, like Centuarworld, She-Ra, Hilda, and Kipo The Age of the Wonderbeasts.

The magazine announcement came three days after Netflix launched the video and podcast series Bedtime Stories on the Netflix Jr. YouTube account. The 10–15-minute episodes highlight characters (like Ada Twists) from popular Netflix kid series and are designed to help kids prepare for bed. Topics include the importance of getting a good night’s rest and questions on yawning, dreaming, and the tooth fairy. Netflix made all the episodes available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.

How to access Netflix Jr.

Parents, teachers, and caregivers just need to sign up on NetflixJr.com for the free print magazine. There’s no indication of how many they are sending out, and it just says “while supplies last.” We can’t imagine many physical copies will be available due to pandemic-related supply chain issues affecting the private and public sectors.

If you miss the opportunity to get your hands on a physical copy, the PDF versions will be available on NetflixJr.com as the physical copies get delivered. There is no word on when these magazines will go out, but the bi-monthly magazine is set for a spring 2022 rollout. Each magazine contains stories, crafts, puzzles and games.

Say HELLO to Netflix Jr. Magazine! Parents and caregivers, sign up now for our free print magazine, available for delivery in the US while supplies last. https://t.co/hof4I5Py5y pic.twitter.com/4xdejaRQwZ — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) January 27, 2022

Some speculate this will be something like the non-profit, 75-plus years old children’s magazine known as Highlights, but specific to Netflix and the preschool age. Not only is Highlights still around (in 5 different forms by age and bilingual), but it uploads to YouTube and speaks up on some critical issues faced by families, like child separation at the border.

