Netflix’s Love Death + Robots Volume II Drops a Trailer and Gets Us Excited for More

Love Death + Robots, the Emmy Award-winning animated adult anthology, is set to return to Netflix with Volume II on May 14th. The global hit will feature eight new animated shorts in Volume II, with eight more coming in 2022 for Volume III. And if the trailer they released alongside it is any indication, Volume II might be wilder, more creative, and weirder than everything we saw in Volume I of the Netflix series.

Show creator Tim Miller (Deadpool and Sonic the Hedgehog) teamed up with director David Fincher (Seven and Gone Girl) after years of wanting to make adult animated features and short films at his animation house, Blur Studio. “We couldn’t have been happier at the response to the show,” recalls Miller of the excitement around Volume I and fan reaction for more, according to Netflix’s press release. “It was exactly the kind of passionate reception from animation fans David and I hoped for, but for many long years had been told wouldn’t happen.”

For Volume II, Miller was joined by Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda and The Darkest Minds) as Supervising Director. Together, they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy and romance. “It’s a tonal and stylistic Jenga game,” says Jennifer Yuh Nelson, “trying to figure out which director might best handle what story.”

But figure it out they did. And come May 14th, we’ll be treated to 8 short animated films whose directors, animation companies, run times, and creators are listed below:

Automated Customer Service

(10 minutes)

Directed by Meat Dept (Kevin Dan Ver Meiren, David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas)

Animation Company: Atoll Studio

Based on a story by: John Scalzi

Ice

(10 minutes)

Directed by Robert Valley

Animation Company: Passion Pictures

Based on a story by: Rich Larson

Pop Squad

(15 minutes)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Paolo Bacigalupi

Snow in the Desert

(15 minutes)

Directed by Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra, Maxime Luere

Animation Company: Unit Image

Based on a story by: Neal Asher

The Tall Grass

(8 minutes)

Directed by Simon Otto

Animation Company: Axis Animation

Based on a story by: Joe Lansdale

All Through the House

(4 minutes)

Directed by Elliot Dear

Animation Company: Blink Industries

Based on a story by: Joachim Heijndermans

Life Hutch

(10 minutes)

Directed by Alex Beaty

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Harlan Ellison

The Drowned Giant

(10 minutes)

Directed by Tim Miller

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: J.G. Ballard

(featured image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]