Netflix’s Love Death + Robots Volume II Drops a Trailer and Gets Us Excited for More
Bring on the animated goodness that is this show!
Love Death + Robots, the Emmy Award-winning animated adult anthology, is set to return to Netflix with Volume II on May 14th. The global hit will feature eight new animated shorts in Volume II, with eight more coming in 2022 for Volume III. And if the trailer they released alongside it is any indication, Volume II might be wilder, more creative, and weirder than everything we saw in Volume I of the Netflix series.
Show creator Tim Miller (Deadpool and Sonic the Hedgehog) teamed up with director David Fincher (Seven and Gone Girl) after years of wanting to make adult animated features and short films at his animation house, Blur Studio. “We couldn’t have been happier at the response to the show,” recalls Miller of the excitement around Volume I and fan reaction for more, according to Netflix’s press release. “It was exactly the kind of passionate reception from animation fans David and I hoped for, but for many long years had been told wouldn’t happen.”
For Volume II, Miller was joined by Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda and The Darkest Minds) as Supervising Director. Together, they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy and romance. “It’s a tonal and stylistic Jenga game,” says Jennifer Yuh Nelson, “trying to figure out which director might best handle what story.”
But figure it out they did. And come May 14th, we’ll be treated to 8 short animated films whose directors, animation companies, run times, and creators are listed below:
Automated Customer Service
(10 minutes)
Directed by Meat Dept (Kevin Dan Ver Meiren, David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas)
Animation Company: Atoll Studio
Based on a story by: John Scalzi
Ice
(10 minutes)
Directed by Robert Valley
Animation Company: Passion Pictures
Based on a story by: Rich Larson
Pop Squad
(15 minutes)
Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: Paolo Bacigalupi
Snow in the Desert
(15 minutes)
Directed by Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra, Maxime Luere
Animation Company: Unit Image
Based on a story by: Neal Asher
The Tall Grass
(8 minutes)
Directed by Simon Otto
Animation Company: Axis Animation
Based on a story by: Joe Lansdale
All Through the House
(4 minutes)
Directed by Elliot Dear
Animation Company: Blink Industries
Based on a story by: Joachim Heijndermans
Life Hutch
(10 minutes)
Directed by Alex Beaty
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: Harlan Ellison
The Drowned Giant
(10 minutes)
Directed by Tim Miller
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: J.G. Ballard
(featured image: Netflix)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]