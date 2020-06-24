Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video in July 2020
In the summer of masks and social distancing, we’re bound to be inside more than usual. Lucky for us, the streaming networks continue to merrily roll along with new content added each month—both a wealth of older movies and TV shows, and new originals made in a bid to catch the public’s eye. Here’s what’s on offer on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video in July 2020.
While the sheer amount of Stuff Available to Stream can feel overwhelming, chances are you may have powered through several shows and movies you always meant to watch by now, and are casting about for the next big binge. We’ve bolded and italicized our picks, which include both the media we already love and the media we’re revving up to check out.
NETFLIX
July 1
#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Deadwind: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Say I Do *Netflix Original
Under the Riccione Sun *Netflix Film
Unsolved Mysteries *Netflix Documentary
July 2
Warrior Nun *Netflix Original
Thiago Ventura: Pokas *Netflix Comedy Special
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 *Netflix Original
Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 *Netflix Original
Desperados *Netflix Film
JU-ON: Origins *Netflix Original
Southern Survival *Netflix Original
July 5
ONLY
July 6
A Kid From Coney Island
July 7
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado *Netflix Documentary
Stateless: Season 1 *Netflix Original
What Is Love? *Netflix Original
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020 *Netflix Anime
The Protector: Season 4 *Netflix Original
July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club *Netflix Documentary
Down to Earth with Zac Efron *Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space *Netflix Family
Dating Around: Brazil *Netflix Original
The Old Guard *Netflix Film
The Twelve *Netflix Original
July 14
The Business of Drugs *Netflix Documentary
On est ensemble (We Are One) *Netflix Documentary
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser *Netflix Comedy Special
July 15
Dark Desire *Netflix Original
Gli Infedeli (The Players) *Netflix Film
Skin Decisions: Before and After *Netflix Original
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
Fatal Affair *Netflix Film
Indian Matchmaking *Netflix Original
MILF *Netflix Film
Pride and Prejudice (2005)
July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) *Netflix Original
Cursed *Netflix Original
Funan
July 18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
July 19
The Last Dance
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special
Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary
July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary
Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary
Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs *Netflix Original
Spotlight
July 23
The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family
July 24
A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original
Animal Crackers *Netflix Film
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film
Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film
July 26
Banana Split
Shameless: Season 10
July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary
July 29
The Hater *Netflix Film
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original
July 30
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime
July 31
Get Even *Netflix Original
Latte and the Magic Waterstone *Netflix Family
Seriously Single *Netflix Film
The Speed Cubers *Netflix Documentary
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet *Netflix Original
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) *Netflix Original
—
HULU
July 1
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh (A&E)
Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)
Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)
Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)
Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)
House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)
Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)
Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)
Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)
Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)
The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete
Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
12 and Holding (2006)
2001 Maniacs (2005)
52 Pick-Up (1986)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)
A Kid Like Jake (2018)
A Mighty Wind (2003)
A Storks Journey (2017)
An Eye for a Eye (1966)
The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)
The Bellboy (1960)
Beloved (2012)
Best In Show (2000)
Between Us (2017)
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
Birdwatchers (2010)
Boogie Woogie (2010)
The Bounty (1984)
Brokedown Palace (1998)
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cadaver (2009)
California Dreamin’ (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Catcher Was A Spy (2018)
The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)
Change of Plans (2010)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cinderfella (1960)
Citizen Soldier (2016)
The Client (1994)
Cold War (2012)
The Color Purple (1985)
Cortex (2008)
The Cured (2018)
Danger Close (2019)
Dark Touch (2013)
Day Night Day Night (2007)
The Devil’s Candy (2017)
The Devil’s Rejects (2005)
Dheepan (2016)
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)
Downhill Racer (1969)
The Edukators (2005)
Eloise’s Lover (2009)
Exorcismus (2011)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2005)
Father of My Children (2010)
Filth & Wisdom (2008)
Flashback (1990)
The Flat (2012)
Footloose (1984)
For Your Consideration (2006)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)
Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
Furlough (2018)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Grizzly Man (2005)
Hateship, Loveship (2014)
Hornet’s Nest (2014)
Hot Rod (2007)
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)
The Last Mistress (2008)
Len and Company (2016)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Love Songs (2008)
The Man from London (2009)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
March of the Penguins (2005)
Mary Shelley (2018)
Match (2015)
Moonstruck (1987)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
The Necessities of Life (2009)
Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)
Nights and Weekends (2009)
The Ninth Gate (2000)
Norma Rae (1979)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Polisse (2012)
Poseidon (2006)
Post Grad (2007)
PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)
Rabbit Hole (2011)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Right at Your Door (2007)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Room of Death (2008)
Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)
The Shock Doctrine (2010)
The Shrine (2011)
Sliver (1993)
Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Spiderhole (2011)
Spring Forward (2000)
Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
Sugar Hill (1994)
Sunset Strip (1999)
Tales From the Golden Age (2011)
Tank 432 (2016)
The Tenant (1976)
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)
Things to Come (2016)
This Christmas (2007)
Three Blind Mice (2009)
Three Musketeers (2011)
Trapped Model (2019)
The Trip (2011)
The Trip to Italy (2014)
The Trip to Spain (2017)
Trishna (2012)
Trivial (2007)
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)
Waiting for Guffman (1997)
Waiting Room (2008)
We Are What We Are (2011)
We Have Pope (2012)
The Weather Man (2005)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
West Side Story (1961)
When A Man Comes Home (2010)
July 2
The Whistlers (2020)
July 3
I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
To The Stars (2019)
July 5
Outcry: Complete Season 1 (Showtime)
July 8
BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
July 9
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
July 10
Palm Springs (Hulu Original)
Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
July 11
China: The Panda Adventure (2001)
Horses (2002)
The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)
July 13
My Scientology Movie (2015)
The Rest Of Us (2019)
July 15
Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)
Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
The Weekend (2019)
July 17
Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
July 19
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)
July 20
The Assistant (2019)
July 21
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
The Last Full Measure (2019)
July 22
Bolt (2008)
July 26
2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)
July 27
Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Good Deeds (2012)
July 28
Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)
July 29
Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
July 30
In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
Bull (2019)
The Flood (2019)
July 31
Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
—
DISNEY +
Movies
Cradle of the Gods (7/31)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (7/3)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (7/17)
Hamilton (7/3)
Ice Age: Collision Course (7/3)
India’s Wild Leopards (7/31)
Lost City of Machu Picchu (7/17)
Lost Temple of the Inca (7/31)
Race to Witch Mountain (2009) (7/3)
Solo: A Star Wars Story (7/10)
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster (7/31)
The Big Green (7/3)
The Mighty Ducks (7/3)
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World (7/17)
TV
A Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland (7/17)
Alaska Animal Rescue: Season 1 (7/31)
Animal ER: Seasons 1-2 (7/3)
Animal Showdown: Season 1 (7/31)
Best Job Ever: Season 1 (7/31)
Big Cat Games (7/31)
Critter Fixers: Country Vets: Season 1 (7/10)
Destination World: Season 1 (7/31)
Disney Junior Music Lullabies (7/17)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 8 (7/31)
Fearless Adventures With Jack Randall: Season 1 (7/31)
Gigantosaurus (7/10)
Hidden Kingdoms of China (7/31)
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman (7/31)
Ice Road Rescue: Seasons 1-4 (7/3)
Jungle Animal Rescue: Season 1 (7/31)
King Fishers: Season 1 (7/31)
Marvel Funko: Seasons 1-2 (7/31)
Muppets Now: Series Premiere (7/31)
Rogue Trip: Series Premiere (7/24)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Season 3 (7/10)
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!: Seasons 1-2 (7/17)
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest: Season 1 (7/31)
What Sam Sees: Season 1 (7/31)
Wild Congo: Season 1 (7/31)
Wild Sri Lanka: Season 1 (7/31)
Wilde Chile: Season 1 (7/17)
—
AMAZON
July 1
52 Pick-Up (1986)
Ali (2001)
An Eye For An Eye (1966)
Anaconda (1997)
Big Fish (2003)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cold War (2013)
Edge Of Darkness (2010)
Flashback (1990)
Hitch (2005)
Hollowman (2000)
Iron Eagle IV — On The Attack (1999)
Megamind (2010)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
Panic Room (2002)
Phase IV (1974)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Rabbit Hole (2010)
Sliver (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Starting Out In The Evening (2007)
The Bounty (1984)
The Devil’s Rejects (2005)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2004)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)
Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)
Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)
Lego City Adventures: Season 1
Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Suits: Season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
July 3
Hanna: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series
July 6
The Fosters: Seasons 1-5
July 7
The Tourist (2010)
July 11
Vivarium (2020)
July 15
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)
The Weekend (2019)
July 17
Absentia: Season 3 — Amazon Original Series
July 19
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)
July 24
Radioactive (2019) — Amazon Original Movie
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist — Amazon Original Special
June 26
My Spy (2020) — Amazon Original Movie
July 27
Good Deeds (2012)
July 29
Animal Kingdom: Season 4
—
What will you be watching? What jumped out that we missed? Let us know in the comments!
