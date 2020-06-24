Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

In the summer of masks and social distancing, we’re bound to be inside more than usual. Lucky for us, the streaming networks continue to merrily roll along with new content added each month—both a wealth of older movies and TV shows, and new originals made in a bid to catch the public’s eye. Here’s what’s on offer on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video in July 2020.

While the sheer amount of Stuff Available to Stream can feel overwhelming, chances are you may have powered through several shows and movies you always meant to watch by now, and are casting about for the next big binge. We’ve bolded and italicized our picks, which include both the media we already love and the media we’re revving up to check out.

NETFLIX

July 1

#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Deadwind: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Say I Do *Netflix Original

Under the Riccione Sun *Netflix Film

Unsolved Mysteries *Netflix Documentary

July 2

Warrior Nun *Netflix Original

Thiago Ventura: Pokas *Netflix Comedy Special

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 *Netflix Original

Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 *Netflix Original

Desperados *Netflix Film

JU-ON: Origins *Netflix Original

Southern Survival *Netflix Original

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid From Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado *Netflix Documentary

Stateless: Season 1 *Netflix Original

What Is Love? *Netflix Original

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 *Netflix Anime

The Protector: Season 4 *Netflix Original

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club *Netflix Documentary

Down to Earth with Zac Efron *Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space *Netflix Family

Dating Around: Brazil *Netflix Original

The Old Guard *Netflix Film

The Twelve *Netflix Original

July 14

The Business of Drugs *Netflix Documentary

On est ensemble (We Are One) *Netflix Documentary

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser *Netflix Comedy Special

July 15

Dark Desire *Netflix Original

Gli Infedeli (The Players) *Netflix Film

Skin Decisions: Before and After *Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair *Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking *Netflix Original

MILF *Netflix Film

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) *Netflix Original

Cursed *Netflix Original

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs *Netflix Original

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family

July 24

A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original

Animal Crackers *Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary

July 29

The Hater *Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime

July 31

Get Even *Netflix Original

Latte and the Magic Waterstone *Netflix Family

Seriously Single *Netflix Film

The Speed Cubers *Netflix Documentary

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet *Netflix Original

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) *Netflix Original

—

HULU

July 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh (A&E)

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)

House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)

Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)

Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)

The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete

Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

12 and Holding (2006)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Storks Journey (2017)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (2012)

Best In Show (2000)

Between Us (2017)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Birdwatchers (2010)

Boogie Woogie (2010)

The Bounty (1984)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cadaver (2009)

California Dreamin’ (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)

Change of Plans (2010)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

Cortex (2008)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2007)

The Devil’s Candy (2017)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Dheepan (2016)

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Edukators (2005)

Eloise’s Lover (2009)

Exorcismus (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

Father of My Children (2010)

Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Flat (2012)

Footloose (1984)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Furlough (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hateship, Loveship (2014)

Hornet’s Nest (2014)

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

The Last Mistress (2008)

Len and Company (2016)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Songs (2008)

The Man from London (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mary Shelley (2018)

Match (2015)

Moonstruck (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Necessities of Life (2009)

Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)

Nights and Weekends (2009)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2012)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Room of Death (2008)

Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)

The Shock Doctrine (2010)

The Shrine (2011)

Sliver (1993)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2011)

Spring Forward (2000)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tales From the Golden Age (2011)

Tank 432 (2016)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)

Things to Come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three Blind Mice (2009)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Trip (2011)

The Trip to Italy (2014)

The Trip to Spain (2017)

Trishna (2012)

Trivial (2007)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Waiting Room (2008)

We Are What We Are (2011)

We Have Pope (2012)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When A Man Comes Home (2010)

July 2

The Whistlers (2020)

July 3

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

To The Stars (2019)

July 5

Outcry: Complete Season 1 (Showtime)

July 8

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 9

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 10

Palm Springs (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 11

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)

July 13

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

July 15

Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

The Weekend (2019)

July 17

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

July 20

The Assistant (2019)

July 21

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Last Full Measure (2019)

July 22

Bolt (2008)

July 26

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

July 27

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Good Deeds (2012)

July 28

Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

July 29

Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

July 30

In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Bull (2019)

The Flood (2019)

July 31

Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

—

DISNEY +

Movies

Cradle of the Gods (7/31)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (7/3)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (7/17)

Hamilton (7/3)

Ice Age: Collision Course (7/3)

India’s Wild Leopards (7/31)

Lost City of Machu Picchu (7/17)

Lost Temple of the Inca (7/31)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009) (7/3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (7/10)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster (7/31)

The Big Green (7/3)

The Mighty Ducks (7/3)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World (7/17)

TV

A Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland (7/17)

Alaska Animal Rescue: Season 1 (7/31)

Animal ER: Seasons 1-2 (7/3)

Animal Showdown: Season 1 (7/31)

Best Job Ever: Season 1 (7/31)

Big Cat Games (7/31)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets: Season 1 (7/10)

Destination World: Season 1 (7/31)

Disney Junior Music Lullabies (7/17)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 8 (7/31)

Fearless Adventures With Jack Randall: Season 1 (7/31)

Gigantosaurus (7/10)

Hidden Kingdoms of China (7/31)

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman (7/31)

Ice Road Rescue: Seasons 1-4 (7/3)

Jungle Animal Rescue: Season 1 (7/31)

King Fishers: Season 1 (7/31)

Marvel Funko: Seasons 1-2 (7/31)

Muppets Now: Series Premiere (7/31)

Rogue Trip: Series Premiere (7/24)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Season 3 (7/10)

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!: Seasons 1-2 (7/17)

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest: Season 1 (7/31)

What Sam Sees: Season 1 (7/31)

Wild Congo: Season 1 (7/31)

Wild Sri Lanka: Season 1 (7/31)

Wilde Chile: Season 1 (7/17)

—

AMAZON

July 1

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV — On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

July 3

Hanna: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series

July 6

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7

The Tourist (2010)

July 11

Vivarium (2020)

July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

July 17

Absentia: Season 3 — Amazon Original Series

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

July 24

Radioactive (2019) — Amazon Original Movie

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist — Amazon Original Special

June 26

My Spy (2020) — Amazon Original Movie

July 27

Good Deeds (2012)

July 29

Animal Kingdom: Season 4

—

What will you be watching? What jumped out that we missed? Let us know in the comments!

(via Decider, Mashable, Marketwatch), image: MGM)

