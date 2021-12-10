Things We Saw Today: Netflix Cancels Cowboy Bebop After One Season

Netflix has decided to cancel its series adaptation of Cowboy Bebop after one season. Despite its strong cast, stylish flair, and beloved source material, the series was unable to capture the audience’s attention, and those who did tune in were invariably disappointed. The cancellation comes just three weeks after last month’s series premiere, and writers were already working on season two.

Our own Briana Lawrence described the series, writing, “There’s a lot to live up to with Cowboy Bebop, and I feel like, at the end of the day, we got something from a group of creatives who adore the property, but waffled between ‘staying true’ and ‘doing our own thing’ and ‘staying true AND doing our own thing at the same time.’” Fellow critics also noted that the series struggled between paying homage to the iconic anime and doing its own thing.

Cowboy Bebop had a 46 percent positive critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a fan rating of 56 percent positive. And while the series opened to high viewership numbers, those views quickly dropped off. And given Netflix’s secrecy around viewership numbers, we’ll never know how big the show’s audience ended up being. Either way, Cowboy Bebop did not hit the mark critically or, it seems, commercially, so Netflix pulled the plug.

Netflix has struggled with their live-action anime adaptations, as has Hollywood in general. (Ghost in the Shell, anyone?) So much of the issue lies in both the expense of adapting these futuristic, tech-heavy worlds and in capturing the tone of these fan-favorite anime series. You can’t help but lose things in the translation from animation to live action.

It’s a shame, because the series had so much going for it, but ultimately, it just didn’t find its audience. At least our imaginary boyfriend John Cho is taking the news well.

What did you think of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop?

You can’t kill the Batman … River Loach. (via The Guardian)

Mark Hamill and more join Mike Flanagan’s next Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher. (via Gizmodo)

Who knew that Kanye West’s publicist was the hero we needed all along? (via Reuters)

Go head and try not to cry during this short film/commercial directed by Jason and Ivan Reitman:

Guillermo del Toro on his long-awaited Pinocchio adaptation. (via Collider)

Canada bans conversion therapy in a huge win for LGBTQ rights. (via CNN)

No one asked for this Six Feet Under reboot, but we’re getting it anyway. (via Variety)

Peter Parker making $$$ selling photos he takes of himself wearing spandex is a precursor to OnlyFans — (@TimBarnes451) December 9, 2021

It’s Friday, Mary Suevians! Treat yourself for making it through another week!

