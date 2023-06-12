The Nerona Dynasty in ‘One Piece’: The Nerona Who, Now?

For years now, One Piece fans have been waiting for more information on the most shadowy and powerful figure in the entire series: Imu, the secret head of the entire World Government. What’s their deal? What do they actually look like? How did they come to power? Why did they come to power in a World Government whose entire facade is that all the member rulers are equal? Why am I not surprised that that’s a facade, given that the descendants of the founding 20 monarchs are now asshole slave-owners who think they’re literal gods?

But perhaps the most most burning question about Imu is, who the hell are they?

Spoilers for One Piece chapter 1086 ahead

While Imu’s identity is still a secret, Emporio Ivankov offers a convincing hypothesis in chapter 1086. It’s the same hypothesis Cobra seemed to be turning over in his head mere chapters before, shortly before Imu themself murdered him. Ivankov thinks that the present-day Imu is none other than St. Imu of the Nerona Dynasty, one of the First 20 monarchs who created the World Government. This would make Imu 800 years old, but they’ve likely found the means to everlasting life.

This is a whole lot to take in! Of course Imu is one of the founders of the World Government, it makes so much sense! And it seems like we’re finally set up to learn more about how the Op-Op Fruit can bestow eternal life—a tidbit that was teased all the way back in Dressrosa! And two pages later, we meet St. Figarland Garling, giving us the intel that Shanks’ last name is connected with Celestial Dragons and the God’s Knights and God Valley! So much mind-blowing information! Holy crap!

Except … wait a second. The Nerona Dynasty? If you’re like me, you went back and did a quick scan of your mental One Piece flashcard database but found nothing there. There’s plenty on Perona, sure. She’s the best. But nothing on Nerona. Did you and I both completely forget about something very, very important?

Don’t worry, your One Piece database isn’t failing you. Despite Ivankov dropping this hypothesis like the name “Nerona” is something we should know, it’s not. To my (and the wider internet’s) knowledge, this is the first time that “Nerona” has come up in One Piece. We don’t even know which country the Nerona family ruled over—which seems very intentional.

If this somehow loops back to Luffy, Sabo, and Ace’s hometown of Goa Kingdom and its current King Stelly, I’m going to lose my mind. I’m now realizing we have no idea what Stelly’s last name is. He’s just “King Stelly.” I am becoming confident in this baseless theory.

Or maybe Perona is a descendent of the Nerona family. She does wear a crown. Nerona Perona. It could happen.

So that’s a whole lot of build-up to tell you that we know absolutely nothing. Sorry to disappoint. But at least your brain isn’t failing you.

(featured image: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha)

