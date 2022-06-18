Nerf’s New Mascot Murph Will Stalk Your Nightmares

Hasbro has unveiled their new mascot for the popular toy line Nerf, the be-all and end-all of foam-based weaponry. Meet Murph, the non-binary, faceless gun-wielding monster made entirely of foam darts! Wait kids, stop crying. Why are you crying? No, Murph isn’t real and he isn’t hiding under your bed.

Murph is the first mascot ever for the Nerf brand. Adam Kleinman, senior vice president and general manager of Nerf at parent company Hasbro said, “We wanted to introduce a mascot that represents this ageless, unbridled fun that lives in all of us and creates a physical embodiment of that feeling you get when you play with Nerf.” As someone who grew up OBSESSED with Nerf toys, I get the appeal of a fun, Gritty-esque dart-shooting monster. But uh … this ain’t it. Mascots should evoke joy, excitement, and enthusiasm, all emotions that are near impossible to mine from a character without a face. Instead, Murph offers a blank slate upon which to project your fears, despair, and nightmares. Oh, and he’s armed! Very normal and very cool.

Kleniman described Murph as a “playful spirit and gifted athlete” and emphasized the company’s push to get kids away from screens and into more active play. “Nerf recognizes that while screens are great, there remains a need for kids, and their parents, to get out, get active and make memories,” he said. I couldn’t agree more, and kids will get plenty of exercise as they run screaming from this foam monstrosity.

Murph will debut on Hasbro’s social channels later this month, alongside the tagline “Unleash the Play in You.” So look out, Murph is unleashed and he’s coming for your soul! Nerf fans took to social media to express their skepticism and confusion over Murph:

When will the unstoppable force meet the immovable object? When will gods clash? Murph vs. Gritty pic.twitter.com/PLpgiiHkWP — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@ThatAldenDiaz) June 17, 2022

NERF has introduced their new mascot, “Murph,” a big weird featureless terrifying gun-toting bigfoot thing made of foam darts who yearns to “unleash the play in you.” Murph is a fuckin nightmare and I love him, thank you NERF Brand for this floppy affront to God. https://t.co/CehbV4lZry pic.twitter.com/XYjOKykkNu — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) June 17, 2022

"no, no, Murph is not hunting you for sport and your delicious human meat, he is merely trying to



𝖚𝖓𝖑𝖊𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖕𝖑𝖆𝖞 𝖎𝖓 𝖞𝖔𝖚 pic.twitter.com/2dwRJOdOx8 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 17, 2022

Making Murph a nonbinary eldritch abomination is the only Pride month corporate pandering I will accept https://t.co/GAZ4NNPxSZ — Elle Has Cats (@ellle_em) June 18, 2022

Murph uses they/them pronouns. I am being 100% sincere when I say this is the first instance of non-binary representation in commercial advertising that actually feels like it could have been devised by a trans person. This design fucking rules. https://t.co/7Iq413lH7v — ИꓵᘓⱯꓕOᖉ⅄ (@coleisnugatory) June 17, 2022

one reason I love Gritty is that Philly immediately went "fuck yeah, weird orange mascot, we are all in" instead of calling him weird or scary or whatever. Team Murph til I die, this is the mascot for people like me with a heavy need for sensory stimuli & I'm 100% down https://t.co/EOEuSlSjsG — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) June 18, 2022

So… is Murph the nerf mascot a guy in a Nerf dart ghillie suit, or a guy MADE or nerf darts? And if so, do they have one nerf dart that is a reproductive organ? Or are they ALL dicks… pic.twitter.com/kwlr3wppDY — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) June 18, 2022

finally: a mascot who looks like he is about to steal my bones https://t.co/PDsjRahTXD — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) June 18, 2022

The microplastics have become sentient https://t.co/Lvt3M0ty4b — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) June 17, 2022

Hasbro introduced the new NERF mascot, Murph. Pictured here with his cousin the Tooth Child from Candle Cove pic.twitter.com/5ygGZmQdaV — HardReturn (@ian_reid) June 18, 2022

Okay look: if the Babadook can become a gay icon, then I guess there is room for Murph to become a trans/non-binary icon. Happy Pride Month, Murph!

