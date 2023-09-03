Nebraska Volleyball Just Made Sports History in a Big Way

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln volleyball team beat competitors from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, but Cornhuskers fans—and anyone who’s seen the team all over the news this week—have even bigger wins to celebrate. On Wednesday, the two teams took over the Lincoln University football stadium, nicknamed “The Sea of Red” by its robust fanbase, and broke nation and world records for both attendance at a women’s sporting event and attendance at a volleyball game.

A whopping 92,003 people were in the crowd, beating the previous US record held by the 1999 Women’s World Cup soccer final between the US and China by 1,818 people. It also shattered the world record for attendance at a volleyball game, previously held by a University of Florida at University of Wisconsin match with 18,755 people in the crowd.

The celebration doesn’t stop there. The Nebraska game also reportedly broke the world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event—widely considered to be held by a 2022 Champion’s League soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid—by 355 people. The team celebrated on X with the caption, “Husker Nation, you’ve done it. The WORLD RECORD for a Women’s Sporting Event lives at Lincoln. Today’s attendance: 92,003. There is NO PLACE like Nebraska.”

It’s worth noting the Associated Press has reported that a match at the unofficial 1972 Women’s World Cup in Mexico City drew a crowd of 110,000 people, which would potentially make this new record invalid—but that hasn’t been recognized by Guinness and frankly, Nebraska’s win is worth celebrating regardless. It isn’t uncommon to see “The Sea of Red” at full capacity for a Nebraska football game, but this game even beat the record for stadium attendance previously held by a 2014 football game by 418 people. Seeing photos and videos on social media of so many people dressed in school colors for the volleyball team is wildly emotional.

The Cornhuskers have won five national championships and the team holds the NCAA record for sellouts in volleyball at 306 home matches in a row. Nebraska may be known for its football, but volleyball fans are also showing up in droves—and that’s incredible to see.

