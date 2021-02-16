comScore Nancy Pelosi 5 Steps Ahead With Capitol Attack Investigation | The Mary Sue

Nancy Pelosi Wants Trump to Know She’s 5 Steps Ahead With Capitol Investigation Commission

By Lyra HaleFeb 16th, 2021, 10:27 am

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might’ve lost the battle when it comes to Trump’s second impeachment trial, but that doesn’t mean she’s lost the war. She proved that sentiment in a letter to lawmakers where she showed how she’s 5 steps ahead. Said letter describes the establishment of an “outside, independent” commission to investigate the domestic terrorist attack of the United States Capitol Building. All of this is fueled by Pelosi’s need for the truth to come out, especially when you take into account that lives were lost during this attack.

The commission will also look into facts and causes in reference to “interference with the peaceful transition of power” and the preparedness of federal law enforcement and the military. The focus will still be on the Capitol domestic terrorist attack, but I hope that it looks back at the years upon years of lies that Trump has put out there into the world as a means of controlling the narrative and causing this attack. Because this isn’t something that happened overnight.

The announcement of this committee comes just as several top House Republicans (Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, Rodney Davis, and James Comer) sent Nancy Pelosi a letter alleging that she was responsible for the delays of the National Guard when it came to the Capitol attack. According to them, Pelosi was basically a busybody who “wielded influence over the security decisions before and during the January 6th attack.” But that contradicts Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving’s account where he said that he did not consult Pelosi about the decision.

Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, labeled the claims “baseless” and said that accusing members of something so vile is a “transparently partisan attempt to lay blame on the speaker.” And I couldn’t agree more. This letter is trying to stop the inevitable, and the Republicans know it. There’s no stopping this investigation train. It’s happening. So get your questions ready, bring your receipts, and load up on water to stay extra hydrated. We’re in for a long and bumpy ride in an effort to hold former President Donald J. Trump responsible for his crimes.

