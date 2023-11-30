My Spotify Stats: How To View Spotify Stats

Dear Spotify, how do I bask in the glory of my own exquisite tastes? How to I see my Spotify stats?

I know how to do it in other facets of my life. By viewing my watch history for streaming services, I can be comforted by the fact that much of my cinema-watching history is devoted to laying eyes on Charles Melton—the thinking person’s choice for a leading man. By opening Steam and checking my “play time” history for Baldur’s Gate 3, I bring to my own attention that I have dedicated 500 hours to my courtship of Karlach the Barbarian—the thinking person’s choice for a BG3 romantic tryst.

Now I would like to apply this same treatment to my musical listening history, so that I can bask in the glory of my early 00’s Ke$ha party playlist—the thinking person’s choice for music to get blitzed to.

But how do I do it?

There is an answer!

On the Spotify web app, one must simply go to their Profile. There, you will see your top artists and tracks broken down over different periods of time. On the mobile app, go to Settings and enable Recently played artists. Then navigate once more to Profile and voila!

If one wants to be a maverick and take a Robert Frostian “road less traveled,” one could go to this website and log in via their Spotify credentials. From there, one can see a detailed account of their listening habits. From there, one can go to Google and research the various obscure genres (see “Permanent Wave”) that Spotify claims one listens to.

(featured image: LaylaBird)

