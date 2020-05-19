comScore

Why Even Have Plans When 2020 Is Just Going to Be Like This?

By Rachel LeishmanMay 19th, 2020, 4:23 pm

Tony Stark and Ulton meme

As Carrie Fisher once said, “If my life wasn’t funny, it would just be true, and that is unacceptable,” and that’s truly how I feel right now about 2020.

Look, I’m not alone in looking back on all the plans I had and how they all just went up in smoke. I was supposed to see Matt Smith do a play! I had so much Broadway coming my way, and who knows when I’ll ever see a Broadway show again? And don’t even get me started on the fact that I was supposed to have met Chris Evans and Ewan McGregor. That one still hurts.

And that’s just me. Of course, lots of people are having a much tougher year with actual life-and-death matters, and that’s who we’re most worried about right now, but we’re still all a bit sad about the more minor things in our own lives that got derailed.

On Twitter, that’s resulted in the year’s newest meme, where 2020 has been personified as every plan-wrecking villain from Thanos, Voldemort, and Steppenwolf to Ares, Ultron, Donald Trump, and every other villain you could imagine—and it’s onlyMay. Can’t wait to see what the rest of the year looks like while inside our homes.

So, to help us laugh through our tears, let’s take a look at some of the best of the best.

What plans have you lost to the beast of 2020? Are you still thinking about them? Let us know what you were thinking about in the comments below! (And what villain you think 2020 is, because we all have our own.)

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!