Who Does Jackie Choose in ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’?

Love triangles are all the rage in television today, which is why My Life with the Walter Boys has taken Netflix by storm. As viewers follow Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and her turbulent relationship with the Walter brothers, they’ll feel as if they simply must know who she ultimately chooses.

My Life with the Walter Boys follows Jackie, a fifteen-year-old who is left without a family after a tragic accident. As a result, she is taken in by her late parents’ friends, Dr. Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty) and George Walter (Marc Blucas). In any circumstances, this transition would be hard. However, it’s especially so for Jackie, considering that the Walters have seven sons. Hence, she must adjust to living in a home filled with hormonal teenage boys. Fortunately, she forms a strong connection with several of the brothers.

Her life gets more complicated, though, when she realizes she may have feelings for two of the brothers. Initially, she begins dating Alex (Ashby Gentry), the shy, sweet, bookish son in the family, whose love for Jackie is evident from the first time they meet. Despite being with Alex, Jackie finds her connection with Cole (Noah LaLonde) also growing. Meanwhile, as the mischievous, athletic, and charming older brother, Cole isn’t too keen on respecting Alex’s boundaries. The tension quickly starts boiling over, with Jackie pressured to choose to end the brothers’ feud.

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys?

Since the TV show differs slightly from the book, even those familiar with the story will be surprised by Jackie’s final choice. In the end, Jackie chooses neither brother. By the finale, things are going very downhill in Alex and Jackie’s relationship. The tension between the brothers has gotten to the point that she’s avoiding Alex while also internally grappling with Cole, who has just verbally admitted his feelings for her. Making a choice becomes even more inevitable when Alex startles her by telling her he loves her, and she’s unable to say it back.

To add to her confusion, she learns that Cole, in a very kind gesture, has fixed a tea set for her that belonged to her late sister. Overcome with emotion and gratitude, she finds Cole, and they share a kiss. Viewers might think this is her choosing Cole. However, the following day, neither Alex nor Cole can find Jackie. She simply left an apology note for Alex and then took off to New York, never officially breaking things off with Alex nor making any promises to keep in touch with Cole. Essentially, she chooses herself. She decides to make another major transition in her life, pursuing a career and a change of environment that will likely be more beneficial to her healing and growth.

In the book, Jackie also doesn’t end up with either boy. However, she and Alex do mutually agree to end their relationship. As such, it’s implied that she may eventually rekindle her relationship with Cole without the central love triangle standing in their way. If viewers were disappointed that the love triangle wasn’t resolved, they’ll be happy to know that My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is happening. As a result, Jackie’s choice in season 1 may not actually be her final choice.

