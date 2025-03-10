Ju-yeon has maintained the flawless look of a conglomerate heir in My Dearest Nemesis. But it seems that even Ju-yeon couldn’t keep his mask on forever.

A lot is at stake in episode eight of the K-drama. Ju-yeon finally remembered the drunken kiss he shared with Su-jeong. This may be a blessing in disguise, given that Su-jeong is forced to confront her own feelings for him.

But an office romance isn’t the only thing Ju-yeon is hiding. His grandmother, who loathes his hobbies, finally found out about his secret nerd stash. He’s finally faced with a choice to either abandon all he loves or resume his position as the director of his grandmother’s department store. It’s a rather harsh sentence for a man who has practically shoved his identity out of sight for the sake of his grandmother’s approval. Needless to say, my blood is boiling for episode eight—and so is yours. My Dearest Nemesis episode eight will be available on March 11, 2024, at Rakuten Viki.

Someone to weather the storm with

Ju-yeon has been given a lot to chew on in episode seven. Not only has he been pursuing Su-jeong, but his grandmother also found out about his secret. I think I speak for every manga and comic book collector when I say I’d rather perish than be forced to part with it. He may have bigger responsibilities, but Ju-yeon is still just a person who indulges in the same hobbies.

But if there’s one redeeming factor about Ju-yeon’s story, it’s that he’s not maidenless. With Su-jeong’s help, both of them moved his nerd stash away from the prying eyes of his grandmother. It looks like he wouldn’t have to choose between his passions and his job for now. Maybe he wouldn’t have to—after all, Su-jeong plays like his knight in shining armor. Perhaps with her help, they would together one day be able to stand up against his grandmother’s soul-crushing expectations for him.

