‘My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away’: A major Hollywood star begs the internet to understand the consequences of a second Trump presidency

Despite a strong celebrity contingent rallying behind her, Kamala Harris was unable to prevail over Donald Trump in the US general elections. Now some star names are coming out and venting their displeasure, reminding the public of the unruly consequences they might face.

Democrat supporter and Married with Children actor Christina Applegate took to her X account (formerly Twitter) on November 6th, a few hours after election results were announced. Applegate expressed her frustration over the result in a simple yet cutting manner, demanding an answer to the choice Americans made, saying: ” Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me..”

As expected, Applegate’s level-headed question was met by unruly and devoid of logic remarks by the far-right voices. Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan Tate, said “Why? give me your reasons why????? Why do you want your daughter to murder your future grandkids so much that you’ll risk WW3?,” while Fox and Friends‘ Will Cain replied, “Do we unfollow after we explain why? Or other way around? Never followed actually but the ‘why’ is embodied in your tweet.”

Applegate’s post makes a direct reference to the hot and important topic of abortion rights, which was a key debate point in the Trump vs Harris race. Trump’s win raises serious concerns and questions around the subject, with millions of American women now facing uncertainty around how they cannot make their own decision if they happen to get pregnant.

Trump’s personal position has been a sliding scale so far, starting from boastful remarks about playing a key role in Roe vs Wade overturn, and eventually softening up as the election date grew closer, claiming that he will veto a federal abortion ban. However, Trump’s changed stance to attributed to J.D. Vance accumulating negative PR for his extreme takes on abortion, and it remains to be seen how the Republicans will approach the issue.

Abortion has been a central issue in American politics since the fall of Roe v. Wade, and it won’t be controversial to suggest that there was a sense of dread in the Republican camp about the topic’s impact in the 2024 election, especially in the swing states. However, it turns out that the potential ban or restrictions around abortion didn’t end up mattering, with Republican’s moderate approach on the subject trumping Harris and the Democrats, with immigration policy, economy, and inflation taking center stage.

