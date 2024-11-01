‘Kamala could do the funniest thing ever’: Elon Musk’s fate could lie in the hands of Kamala Harris’ victory

Elon Musk has been very vocal about what will happen to him if Kamala Harris wins. He says she’ll throw him behind bars. Many of us would like to see it happen. But he maybe gave her the perfect chance to finally take down the new owner of X.

Recommended Videos

This week, it was revealed that Musk was allegedly working in America without the proper work visa. The Washington Post alleged this information in October and stated that sources claimed companies would not work with Musk or give him money until his immigration status was sorted out. The report claims that in 1995, Musk was admitted to Stanford and had a student visa but did not attend classes. Instead, he used his visa to begin working. That is not the purpose of a student visa. The company he was allegedly working on would become Zip2.

The question now is: Would this cause Musk’s citizenship to be revoked? Musk gained US citizenship in 2002. There are one of two options, according to sources that spoke with Newsweek about the situation.

“Working when not authorized is a clear violation of immigration law and would make Mr. Musk deportable,” said Stephen Yale-Loehr, an immigration law professor at Cornell via Newsweek. “Moreover, if he failed to mention his illegal work when he applied for naturalization, his citizenship theoretically could be revoked.” Yale-Loehr said.

Another expert, an immigration attorney by the name of David Bredin, seems to think that Musk will be just fine. “In my opinion unless there was fraud in obtaining his status there is no chance of his citizenship been revoked,” he said. “Not alone would it risk wrecking the U.S. economy, it would be a massive mess for USCIS [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services]. When a person comes to the citizenship stage, everything is vetted. Anything he may have done, would have been looked at and seen as a nonstarter.”

Kamala, you have the chance to do something hilarious

Musk’s newest platform online has been all about supporting Donald Trump’s presidential dreams and yelling about immigration issues. Well, he’s so worried about immigrants voting, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have just been given the best option to mock him.

Look, he was allegedly working illegally on the wrong visa. That’s kind of the entire thing that JD Vance, Donald Trump, and men like Musk complain about. But Musk was doing it. To be fair, that’s also kind of their thing (doing the thing they’re claiming others do). But still, if I was Kamala Harris I would use this to my advantage.

Just make a mastercut of every single Elon Musk comment about immigration and voting and then just compare it to the claims by The Washington Post. If Musk tries to say anything about an immigrant voting, go ahead and read him the entire piece. Never let this go away and when (hopefully) Kamala Harris wins, let’s just go ahead and investigate this further. Elon Musk was so worried she’s put him in jail but…he maybe just gave her an easier way to free us all of the Cybertrucks.

We don’t know whether or not there is any truth to the findings by The Washington Post but it is prett ironic timing.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy